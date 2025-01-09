Lava Network’s Utility Token $LAVA Now Listed on Bybit, KuCoin, and Gate

Lava Network, a protocol facilitating dapp and AI agent traffic across any blockchain, has announced the listing of its $LAVA utility token on ByBit, KuCoin, Gate, and MEXC. Trading for the token begins today, Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 10:00 AM UTC.

The Lava protocol delivers users a seamless and efficient experience when interacting with blockchain applications. Central to this system is the LAVA ($LAVA) token, which handles the routing of user traffic, such as DeFi transactions and data queries, between wallets, data providers, and blockchains. LAVA token holders play a crucial role in the ecosystem by staking their tokens to prioritize traffic toward the most reliable providers. This structure enhances scalability and ensures optimal performance across 40+ chains. With over 100 billion transaction requests processed to date, Lava has established itself as a vital solution for maintaining blockchain reliability and minimizing downtime.

Lava’s ecosystem includes integrations with prominent dApps and enterprises such as Keplr, Paraswap, Axelar, and Hypernative, all relying on LAVA to ensure efficient and uninterrupted user traffic.

Strong Fundamentals Behind $LAVA

Lava’s rapid adoption is underpinned by its solid fundamentals. Since the Mainnet pre-launch in July 2024, the protocol has achieved over $3.5 million in ARR and more than $1 million in on-chain revenue. The $LAVA tokenomics model is designed for sustainable growth, featuring a capped supply of 1 billion tokens with no inflationary mechanisms. All team and investor token allocations are locked until 2026. To maintain network health, a monthly token burn mechanism adjusts to attract additional data providers, with 1.5% of the total token supply burned so far.

Another unique aspect of Lava’s model is its pioneering revenue-sharing mechanism. Contributors can earn rewards directly in the native tokens of supported blockchains. Currently, over $1 million is being distributed in tokens like AXL, NEAR, and USDC to LAVA stakers and data providers. These rewards incentivize network participation and help secure and optimize the protocol. Users can explore staking rewards at pools.lavanet.xyz.

“Blockchains are digital cities with their own economies,” said Amir Aaronson, Head of the Lava Foundation. “As humans and AI agents increasingly move onchain, they need reliable roads to carry their transactions and data. $LAVA powers these roads, ensuring the free flow of digital commerce. Owning a piece of the Lava Network is like owning a share in the infrastructure that keeps these cities running.”

Lava has received substantial backing, with Magma Devs raising $15 million from notable investors like Hashkey, Tribe, and Jump. Additionally, the Lava Foundation secured over $11 million in a private token round supported by leading founders and community members from Cosmos, Polkadot, Filecoin, and NEAR. Lava is well-positioned as the go-to protocol for managing traffic from AI agents and dApps across all blockchains.

For more information, visit lavanet.xyz.

About Lava Network

Lava Network provides 24/7 access to blockchain apps with minimal downtime.

The protocol coordinates traffic from AI agents, apps, and wallets across all blockchains. By aggregating RPC providers, Lava routes transactions and data queries, such as wallet balances, based on provider speed and reliability. With over $3.5 million in revenue secured, Lava enables chains and apps like NEAR, Starknet, Filecoin, and Axelar to pay $1 million+ to LAVA stakers and providers for delivering ultra-reliable services.

Contact

Rachel McIntosh

Lava Network

rachel@angle42.co