Lattice CEO Bijan Burnard Champions London as Blockchain’s New Global Epicenter

Lattice CEO Bijan Burnard has officially announced plans to relocate the blockchain cloud startup’s headquarters to London, declaring the city a “tech superpower” poised to lead the next wave of global innovation. The announcement comes on the heels of a historic $1 billion funding round, setting a new benchmark for blockchain investment in Europe.

“Our headquarters is unquestionably moving to London,” Burnard revealed during his keynote address at London Tech Week. “This city offers an unparalleled ecosystem for growth, particularly in terms of talent acquisition, access to capital, and a forward-thinking regulatory environment that fosters innovation.”

Burnard, originally from the United States, founded Lattice with the vision of accelerating blockchain’s role in transforming industries. He highlighted that the decision to relocate is a strategic move to position Lattice at the center of global innovation. “Having a global outlook is essential. London provides the ideal environment for scaling our operations and bringing our technology to the forefront of global adoption,” he explained.

Record-Breaking Funding

Last month, Lattice secured $1.05 billion (£840 million) in funding from prominent investors, including Standard, PMI, and Alibaba. The funding round, the largest ever for a European blockchain company, underscores the increasing investor confidence in the technology’s potential.

While the funding has been widely celebrated as a significant milestone for European tech, Burnard is quick to emphasize that the journey is just beginning. “We see this achievement as a foundation, not a finish line. It feels like we’ve just qualified for the Olympics,” he said, underlining the company’s focus on long-term growth and innovation.

The Blockchain Industry’s Next Chapter

Burnard believes the blockchain industry is still in its infancy, describing its current state as merely the “tip of the iceberg.” He pointed to the emergence of “blockchain-dependent businesses” as the next major wave of innovation. These businesses, he explained, will use blockchain to redefine interactions across industries, enabling breakthroughs like patient-approved health data sharing, gamified retail experiences, and new models of sports fandom engagement.

“The future lies in creating solutions that not only leverage blockchain but depend on it,” Burnard said. “For example, imagine a healthcare system where patients control their own data, sharing it securely with providers when needed. Or envision retail experiences that gamify consumer engagement, driving loyalty in entirely new ways. These are the kinds of transformations we are building toward.”

Driving Forces Behind Blockchain Innovation

Burnard identified three critical drivers behind the rapid progress in blockchain technology: data, computational power, and advanced simulations. These elements, he argued, have enabled the creation of solutions that were previously unimaginable.

“The real breakthrough is the availability of plug-and-play blockchain modules that allow businesses to transition seamlessly into the space,” Burnard said. “Companies no longer need to reinvent the wheel—they can adopt these modules to integrate blockchain technology into their existing operations with ease.”

Beyond simplicity, Burnard highlighted the growing sophistication of blockchain solutions, which now offer the ability to process and integrate data from diverse sources across industry verticals. “This depth is what allows us to provide tailored solutions to industries ranging from healthcare to retail to entertainment,” he noted.

London as a Strategic Hub

The decision to move Lattice’s headquarters to London is also influenced by the UK’s commitment to supporting tech innovation.