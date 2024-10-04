Last Chance To Grab BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Before It’s Gone in 10 Days! Cardano Price Surges as FIL Achieves Remarkable Milestone

The cryptocurrency market is gaining momentum as a few coins rise to prominence. The Cardano price has recently soared above the $0.3620 mark, signalling a strong upward trend and promising growth. On another front, Filecoin (FIL) news shows the network surpassing over 4 million blocks, a testament to its stability and development.

However, the presale market is not to be outdone, with BlockDAG leading the charge. Celebrating its successful testnet launch, BlockDAG offers a 50% bonus but this opportunity is fleeting—only 10 days left until it expires. The presale has surged to $80 million, suggesting that BlockDAG could be the next big crypto.

Cardano Price Climbs, Eyeing Key Resistance Levels

The Cardano price has recently made a noticeable move, climbing above the $0.3620 mark. This increase signals a strong upward trend, as the cryptocurrency continues to show promising signs of growth. The Cardano price remains robust, positioned above $0.380. It’s supported by the 100-hourly simple moving average, showing it’s still doing well.

As the Cardano price manoeuvres above this level, it faces potential resistance near $0.3900, with more significant hurdles expected around the $0.420 mark. Overcoming these barriers could pave the way for even higher valuations, possibly reaching the $0.450 region. While the Cardano price continues to navigate these challenges, it maintains a promising trajectory in the digital currency market.

Key Updates in Filecoin (FIL) News

Recent Filecoin (FIL) news highlights a significant achievement for the decentralised storage network, surpassing over 4 million blocks. This milestone underscores its stability and growing infrastructure. Alongside this, Filecoin (FIL) has introduced DeStor S3 Cloud Solutions, enhancing its service offerings.

Moreover, Filecoin (FIL) news includes announcements about upcoming events that will bring together community members and technology experts. One major event, the FIL Dev Summit in Bangkok, invites developers and storage providers to discuss future protocol improvements. This summit, along with other events like FIL Singapore, provides platforms for innovation and collaboration within the Filecoin community.

10 Days Left to Grab BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus

BlockDAG is turning heads in the crypto market with its impressive 50% bonus offer, sparking excitement among crypto enthusiasts looking for rapid portfolio growth. With only 10 days remaining, enthusiasts are rushing to get a piece of the action before the offer ends. This bonus isn’t just a celebration; it’s a milestone marking the successful testnet launch of BlockDAG, moving it one step closer to its mainnet launch.

As the countdown to the bonus expiry ticks down, BlockDAG is also gearing up for a significant rebranding scheduled for October 14th—the same day the bonus offer concludes. This rebranding is expected to inject new energy into the platform, making it an even more attractive proposition for potential buyers.

The excitement doesn’t stop there; BlockDAG’s presale has already achieved monumental success, raising $80 million and selling out 13.3 billion coins. This rapid turnover indicates a strong market interest and sets the stage for potentially high returns, with price projections soaring as high as $20 by 2027.

For early adopters, the prospects are even more enticing. Since the first batch, initial backers have already seen an ROI of 1820%, and with the continued evolution and upcoming rebranding of BlockDAG, projections of up to 20,000x ROI are not just optimistic but achievable. This makes joining BlockDAG now an ideal opportunity for those aiming to maximise their earnings impact.

Next Big Crypto Coin to Buy

Wrapping up this debate by summarising each coin’s progress gives a clear picture of which crypto could lead the market. The Cardano price is showing strong upward momentum, promising continued growth. Filecoin (FIL) news points to its significant infrastructure advancements.

However, the presale coin BlockDAG is charting an explosive path. This crypto giant has reached an impressive $80 million in its presale. Its price prediction of $20 by 2027 suggests that it might be the next big crypto, setting a thrilling stage for future returns.

Discover More About BlockDAG: