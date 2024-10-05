Last Chance: BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Disappears in 9 Days! BNB Gears up as SHIB Plummets!

The cryptocurrency landscape is brimming with action, as major players reveal their hands. Binance Coin (BNB) is showing bullish prospects as it prepares for a robust final quarter, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in a tight spot with a recent price drop and a dip in interest for its Layer 2 solution, Shibarium.

Simultaneously, BlockDAG is stirring up the market with a fleeting 50% bonus on BDAG coin purchases as it gears up for the launch of its new platform on October 14. The BlockDAG presale has rocketed to over $84 million, with 13.3 billion coins sold, setting the stage for potentially hefty gains.

As the crypto market fluctuates, these projects are seizing the spotlight among traders and analysts. Which are the champions of long-term crypto investments? Let’s unravel this mystery.

BNB’s Latest Price Surge: A Sign of Bullish Times?

Binance Coin (BNB) is flashing signals of a bullish breakout as it gears up for a strong fourth quarter. Despite facing regulatory headwinds, BNB stands tall with a market cap surpassing $88 billion. Over the recent two months, BNB has sketched out a robust reversal pattern, with its price recently climbing by 2%, hitting $608.

Analysts are betting on this uptrend to continue, especially if BNB can maintain a close above $600 this month. BNB’s technical markers, such as an inverted head and shoulders pattern and a solid RSI, hint at the potential to soar to a new peak, targeting $921. The buzz around the possible early comeback of Binance’s founder CZ is also fuelling optimism across the market.

Shiba Inu’s Pricing Woes: Downhill from Here?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is grappling with hurdles as its price has nosedived nearly 3%, now valued at $0.00001466. This decline coincides with waning enthusiasm for Shibarium, SHIB’s Layer 2 scaling fix aimed at enhancing transaction speed and affordability. Latest stats reveal a slowdown in both active accounts and transaction volumes on Shibarium, casting shadows over SHIB’s future prospects.

Once bustling with over $1 billion staked in ShibaSwap, this figure has plummeted to just $15 million, signaling a steep fall in trust. Without a revival in community engagement or innovation, market seers foresee further price dips for SHIB, potentially around 8% shortly.

BlockDAG’s Batch 23 Close to Sellout as Demand Skyrockets

The clock is ticking on BlockDAG’s short-lived 50% bonus for BDAG purchases with the promo code BDAG50, set to end on October 14—the same day slated for the launch of its eagerly awaited new website and platform.

The buzz around BlockDAG is hitting fever pitch as this offer nears its conclusion. Currently, BDAG is trading at just $0.0192, with buyers scrambling to snag the bonus. The presale tally has ballooned to over $84 million with more than 13.3 billion coins flying off the shelves since the initial batch.

Now entrenched in Batch 23, as BlockDAG primes for a branding makeover, early adopters are ideally positioned to ride the wave of expected demand. The influx of newcomers to the BlockDAG ecosystem is likely to snap up the remaining coins in batch 23, turbocharging the presale. As each batch sells out, the price ticks up, positioning today’s purchase as a potentially lucrative future gain. Crypto pundits are forecasting a colossal 20,000x ROI for the early birds.

Enthusiasts and traders are thronging to BlockDAG, eager not to miss this golden opportunity to amplify and bolster their stakes. The BDAG50 deal is fleeting, with October 14 just on the horizon, ushering in the next chapter of BlockDAG’s saga.

Long-Term Cryptos For 2024

The cryptocurrency realm is a rollercoaster of highs and lows, as seen with the downturn in SHIB, leading to diminished traction and adoption. However, the narratives around Binance and BlockDAG paint a more vibrant picture. Traders are riding high on BNB’s bullish indicators, and BlockDAG’s latest promotions are causing a stir. These tokens are sparking excitement across their communities.

Repeatedly, BlockDAG has proven its dedication to its early backers by consistently rewarding their loyalty. Recent strategic maneuvers, including launching onto the Testnet and various giveaways, climax with the limited-time 50% bonus on each coin purchase, affirming predictions of a 20,000x ROI. The entry threshold remains invitingly low, now sweetened with extra perks for early participants.

