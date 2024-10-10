Kyriba Introduces AI-Driven Solutions for Enhanced Liquidity and CFO Connectivity.

Kyriba has introduced AI-driven solutions for enhanced liquidity and CFO connectivity.

Takeaway Points

Kyriba App Studio is a first-of-its-kind solution that aims to eliminate liquidity gridlock, simplify API adoption, and streamline integrations for any software.

What did Kyriba introduce?

Kyriba, a global leader in liquidity performance, on Thursday announced an AI-driven platform designed to enhance financial connectivity and operational agility for CFOs and their teams. Kyriba App Studio is a first-of-its-kind solution that aims to eliminate liquidity gridlock, simplify API adoption, and streamline integrations for any software that supports APIs, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). By empowering finance teams to automate and control connectivity workflows without requiring technical expertise, Kyriba App Studio significantly boosts operational agility, productivity, and efficiency.

Boris Lipiainen, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Kyriba, said, “Finance leaders often struggle to gain insights into cash positions, especially during acquisitions or economic downturns. Fragmented data and disconnected systems, what we call Liquidity Gridlock, worsen this. We’re helping lower the barriers to API adoption for our customers and solve these issues with GenAI and a low-code platform, enabling finance teams to create system integrations quickly, without coding expertise, in a secure environment.”

Felix Grevy, VP of Product, Open API and Connectivity at Kyriba, remarked, “CFOs and Treasurers rely on SaaS solutions for daily tasks and smooth data integration between apps. Before Kyriba App Studio, customers had to manually create data mapping programs, set up their own monitoring tools, and handle API calls. Kyriba App Studio’s innovative AI features automate these tasks, remove the need to own and operate transformation and execution, while simplifying and streamlining mundane processes for customers.”

Some Findings

A Gartner survey found that 63 percent of CFOs are prioritizing improving their forecast capabilities, which underscores why real-time financial information is crucial for CFOs dealing with complex financial situations. APIs have been a proven solution but they often require development work. Kyriba App Studio bridges this gap, giving financial teams complete control over their operations without relying on tech savvy resources, ultimately unlocking new levels of productivity, agility, and competitive advantage.

About Kyriba App Studio

According to the report, Kyriba App Studio enhances the company’s market leading Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering by providing an even more flexible user experience that empowers CFOs and finance teams to optimize their financial connectivity and operations.

Kyriba App Studio provides: Seamless financial connectivity, Simplified API adoption, Increased flexibility and control and Robust security and compliance.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is a global leader in liquidity performance that empowers CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution, Kyriba brings intelligence and financial automation that enables companies and banks of all sizes to improve their financial performance and increase operational efficiency. Kyriba’s real-time data and AI-empowered tools empower its close to 3,000 customers worldwide to quantify exposures, project cash and liquidity, and take action to protect balance sheets, income statements and cash flows. Kyriba manages more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments annually and gives customers complete visibility and actionability, so they can optimize and fully harness liquidity across the enterprise and outperform their business strategy.