Kunfupay: the platform that lets influencers and entrepreneurs get paid worldwide in a matter of minutes

The fintech leverages the latest technologies. It offers a blockchain wallet, instant settlement, and an AI engine that advises your business and automates absolutely everything.

Digital businesses are growing more and more every day. And thanks to social media, any business is global from day one. An influencer in Seville can sell a course to someone in Mexico. A coach in Barcelona can have students in Colombia, Peru, and Argentina all at the same time. The problem is that getting paid isn’t as easy as it seems: every country uses different payment methods, fees eat into profits, and money can take days to arrive.

That’s exactly what Kunfupay aims to eliminate. And according to its more than 2,000 users, it’s succeeding.

What is Kunfupay?

Kunfupay is a financial platform designed for people who sell online: content creators, influencers, freelancers, and digital entrepreneurs. Instead of having to use five different tools to collect payments, manage clients, and transfer money, Kunfupay brings it all together in one place.

The most striking feature? A buyer in Brazil can pay with PIX (the most popular method there), another in Colombia with Nequi, another in Mexico with SPEI, another in Argentina with Mercado Pago, and some even pay with crypto or Western Union. The seller doesn’t have to worry about a thing: they receive the money in euros or dollars, hassle-free and within minutes.

In just two years, the platform has already surpassed 2,000 active users. And it’s not hard to see why: it simplifies life for any digital entrepreneur selling outside of Spain.

The numbers speak for themselves

In an industry where many startups make promises but few deliver, Kunfupay prefers to let the data speak for itself. The platform processes over 10 million euros annually in transactions, operates actively in more than 20 countries, and has grown from zero to over 2,000 users in just two years. All of this without major advertising campaigns—the growth has been organic, driven by word of mouth, fueled by creators who recommend it to other creators because it simply works for them.

Added to this is the interest from U.S. investment funds, which have already requested information about the company. When Silicon Valley’s smart money comes knocking, you’re doing something right.

The Kunfupay card and its digital wallet

This is where Kunfupay stops being just a simple payment gateway and becomes something much more powerful.

The platform offers two tools that go hand in hand: a digital VISA card and a wallet powered by blockchain technology. Together, they allow users to access their money instantly and move it anywhere in the world.

The card works just like any other VISA: you can use it to pay in stores, online, anywhere. The difference is that the money comes directly from what the user has earned on the platform, without having to transfer it to a bank first. In other words: you sell a course in the morning, and by the afternoon you can use that money to pay at the supermarket or shop on Amazon.

The wallet, meanwhile, allows you to send money to other users or withdraw it to virtually any bank in the world. And here’s the interesting part: under the hood, this wallet runs on blockchain technology, which makes transfers nearly instantaneous and much cheaper than an international bank transfer. But the user doesn’t need to know anything about blockchain or cryptocurrencies—they see euros, they see dollars, they see clear transactions. All the technical complexity is invisible.

Artificial Intelligence: The Brain Behind It All

Kunfupay doesn’t just move money—it also thinks for you. The platform has two levels of integrated artificial intelligence that, for a solo entrepreneur, can make a huge difference.

A personal advisor available 24 hours a day. Within the Kunfupay dashboard, there’s an AI assistant that acts as a business consultant. You can ask it how your sales are going, what price to set for your product, what’s working, and what isn’t. For someone without a team behind them, it’s like having an expert partner who never sleeps.

Full automation of campaigns and payments. The second level is more practical: Kunfupay lets you create automated workflows that handle the heavy lifting. A potential customer signs up for your list, receives personalized emails, is offered your product at just the right moment, and, if they buy, the payment is processed automatically. Without lifting a finger. The system also manages a referral program—your own customers recommend your product, and the platform handles everything: tracking, rewards, and metrics.

The result is that the platform works for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even while you’re sleeping.

New feature: collect subscription payments for your app or platform in hours

Something is happening right now that’s a game-changer: thanks to artificial intelligence, anyone can create an app or digital service without being a programmer. Tools like those using generative AI let you build a product in days, not months. The problem arises when it comes time to charge for it—that’s where most entrepreneurs hit a wall with complicated payment gateways, legal requirements, and weeks of setup.

Kunfupay has spotted this opportunity and is betting big on it. Its new solution lets any entrepreneur integrate subscriptions and global payments into their app in just a few hours. You can create monthly, quarterly, or annual plans, generate a recurring payment link, and start monetizing from day one. There’s no need to register as a business or hire developers. And, of course, subscribers across Latin America can pay using their country’s local payment methods.

It’s the missing piece: AI enables you to create the product, and Kunfupay lets you monetize it from day one.

Who is Kunfupay for?

Kunfupay isn’t a bank. It isn’t designed for large companies with finance departments. It’s designed for a very specific audience: people who sell online to customers in other countries and need to collect payments easily, quickly, and without complications.

That includes influencers selling courses or mentorship programs, freelancers working with clients in different countries, online coaches and consultants, and now also entrepreneurs launching their own subscription platforms.

A platform that brings it all together

In a world where selling online is getting easier but getting paid remains a headache, Kunfupay offers something few platforms can: international payments, a blockchain-powered wallet, a card for instant spending, and AI that advises and automates. All in one place. All hassle-free.

The most advanced technology on the market, at the service of the entrepreneur working from home. That’s Kunfupay’s commitment—and from the looks of it, it’s working.

More information: kunfupay.com