Koni Stack Partners with Mythical Games to Launch ‘Football Rivals’ on Telegram, Paving the Way for Polkadot’s Web3 Expansion

Game to Bring Billions of Telegram Users into the Polkadot Ecosystem via Koni Stack’s Telegram Mini App-as-a-Service

Koni Stack, a platform that accelerates the development and deployment of next-generation Web3 decentralized applications (dApps) through end-to-end solutions, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mythical Games to launch Football Rivals. This innovative toss-up game is designed to onboard billions of Telegram users into the Polkadot ecosystem. The game is powered by Koni Stack’s advanced mini app SDK, making it easier than ever for developers to create and deploy mini apps on Telegram, thus providing an accessible entry point into the world of blockchain for players.

Inspired by NFL Rivals, a hit game from Mythical Games with over six million active users, Football Rivals combines stats-based gameplay with Web3 technology. Players use digital cards featuring player stats to compete in weekly challenges, with top performers earning exclusive MYTH rewards on the Mythos Chain. Designed for simplicity and accessibility, the game aims to offer one of the most user-friendly blockchain gaming experiences, accessible to billions of players globally.

With its vast Telegram user base, Football Rivals is set to introduce Polkadot to a massive new audience, opening a unique use case for the Polkadot blockchain ecosystem. This collaboration between Koni Stack, Mythical Games, and Polkadot promises to bridge the gap between Web2 platforms and the decentralized world in a seamless and engaging manner.

Koni Stack, created by the team behind SubWallet, a leading wallet in the Polkadot ecosystem, focuses on simplifying user onboarding into Web3 via an intuitive SDK. SubWallet revolutionized Polkadot access with its user-friendly wallet, and now, with the Telegram mini app-as-a-service feature, Koni Stack enables developers to create low-code mini apps that allow billions of Telegram users to easily interact with decentralized applications and blockchain-based experiences.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Mythical Games to bring Football Rivals to billions of users on Telegram, leveraging Koni Stack’s mini app SDK,” said Hieu Dao, CEO of SubWallet and Koni Stack. “This partnership not only demonstrates the scalability of Polkadot but also paves the way for the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Through Football Rivals, we’re simplifying user onboarding and creating an engaging, accessible way for players to experience Polkadot.”

Mythical Games, renowned for its cutting-edge approach to gaming and Web3, continues to make waves in the gaming industry. NFL Rivals has already attracted millions of players, and with upcoming launches of FIFA Rivals and Play Pudgy in 2025, the company is poised to expand blockchain gaming even further. Football Rivals will introduce a simple entry into blockchain gaming for users with little to no prior Web3 experience, leveraging Telegram’s nearly 1 billion active users worldwide.

“We’re excited to join forces with Koni Stack to bring Football Rivals to Telegram,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “By utilizing Polkadot’s robust ecosystem and Koni Stack’s mini app SDK, we’re making it easier than ever for billions of players to get started with blockchain gaming. Our goal is to onboard new players into Web3 in a seamless and enjoyable way, and this partnership is a big step toward that. After Football Rivals, we’re looking forward to launching FIFA Rivals and Play Pudgy on Telegram as well.”

As Football Rivals gains momentum, it has the potential to significantly drive on-chain activity within the Polkadot ecosystem, bringing billions of new users to decentralized platforms. The game’s integration with Telegram, combined with Polkadot’s scalability and interoperability, makes it a powerful vehicle for introducing the next generation of users to blockchain technology.

For more information about Football Rivals, users can visit t.me/footballrivalsgame.

About Koni Stack

Koni Stack is an all-in-one platform that accelerates the development and deployment of next-generation Web3 decentralized applications. Koni Stack provides two key modules: dApp-as-a-service and mini app-as-a-service. The dApp-as-a-service module enables seamless, unified dApps that can access users and liquidity across multiple networks with a single deployment, while the mini app-as-a-service module allows developers to quickly create and deploy Telegram mini apps using pre-built modules.

About Mythical Games

Mythical Games is a next-generation gaming technology company focused on developing decentralized games that empower players with true digital ownership. The company has made a significant impact on the gaming industry with Web3 innovations, attracting millions of active players. With titles like NFL Rivals, and upcoming releases such as FIFA Rivals and Pudgy Party, Mythical Games is at the forefront of shaping the future of gaming and digital economies.

Contact

Chief Growth Officer

Kate Ha

Koni Stack

kate@koni.studio