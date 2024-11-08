KoinBX To Host Major Web 3.0 Gathering in Bangkok Following Dubai Success

Following the remarkable success of the recent Web 3.0 Founders x Investors mixer in Dubai — an event organized by KoinBX and managed by Aeternum — KoinBX is preparing to take the stage once again, this time in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday, 13th November 2024, aiming to broaden its impact in the dynamic digital asset landscape.

Friday, 08 November 2024, UAE & India: KoinBX, recognised as “The Most Trusted and Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange”, hosted an exclusive gathering at Cypher Capital Hub in Dubai, uniting Web 3.0’s influential voices and investors to discuss the convergence of decentralization, regulatory breakthroughs, and the potential of Web 3.0 technologies in reshaping global finance.

One of the event’s focal points was the necessity of rigorous compliance, particularly as the industry moves toward mainstream adoption. KoinBX, among the pioneerexchanges aligning with FIU-India compliance protocols, stands out as one of the first to embrace such advanced compliance frameworks, underscoring its commitment to setting industry standards.

The Dubai mixer also marked a milestone for KoinBX as it celebrated its recentrebranding in conjunction with its 6th-year anniversary. This pivotal moment reinforced KoinBX’s dedication to compliance and security, as highlighted by its adherence to FIU standards and Poland’s Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) protocols. These measures underline KoinBX’s commitment to establishing a regulated, trustworthyplatform for digital assets, setting it apart in an industry where compliance and transparency are increasingly essential.

The Web 3.0 Mixer also featured a panel discussion, titled “Investing in the Future: Trends and Innovations in Web 3.0,” that hosted illustrious speakers, including Kevin Soltani, CEO of GIMA Group; Christian Gleich, Managing Partner at Atlas Labs Ventures; and Joshua Johnson, Partner at LiquidManzana & pAIn2JOY. Together, they highlighted the rapid adoption of crypto and blockchain since inception and explored key themes such as investment trends, the promise of AI, DePIN, and RWA technologies within Web 3.0.

“The panel discussion on RWAs and AI was excellent. Can’t wait for more events like this,” said Joshua Johnson, Partner at LiquidManzana & pAIn2JOY.

Echoing this sentiment, Kevin Soltani, CEO of GIMA Group, noted in an interview, “KoinBX & Aeternum did an outstanding job curating a high-quality crowd of 200+ attendees, especially during the busy Blocktober season.”

“Our commitment to compliance and innovation is stronger than ever,” remarkedSaravanan Pandian, CEO of KoinBX. “As one of the early adopters of FIU complianceprotocols, we see KoinBX as a gateway for regulated and secure digital asset exchange, particularly in high-growth markets like India.”

“The importance of bringing community leaders together under one roof cannot be overstated,” said Sharath Kumar, Founder and CEO of Aeternum. “Events like this not only foster collaboration and knowledge sharing but also create invaluableopportunities for companies like KoinBX to build meaningful relationships within the industry.”

Following the success of the Dubai event, KoinBX’s event in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday, 13th November 2024 will provide a platform for continued dialogue, connecting Web 3.0 Founders, Investors & Developers, who are building the future of decentralized finance.KoinBX remains at the forefront, driving meaningful discussions and fosteringpartnerships that aim to shape a secure and compliant global crypto ecosystem.

About Aeternum Consulting Ltd:

Aeternum organizes business-to-business events in the emerging tech space, provides strategic consulting, and tailored services to a diverse range of clients, from corporations to governments and startups to individuals. Aeternum specializes in crafting impactful B2B platforms that foster meaningful connections, drive businessgrowth, and facilitate knowledge sharing through conferences, exhibitions, and bespoke networking opportunitiesFor more information visit: aeternuminc.com

About KoinBX:

KoinBX is an institutional grade crypto exchange that offers fairness, transparency, compliance and access for all. It has proprietary trade matching technology along with the secure custody, architecture, and resilience business continuity standards.Established with a mission to democratize access to financial opportunities and pave the way for a more inclusive and interconnected global economy, KoinBX offers a wide range of digital assets, and robust security measures to ensure seamless transactions and safeguard user assets.

