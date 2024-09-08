Kohenoor KEN – Revolutionizing Investment Advisory with AI-Powered Insights & Analysis

Kohenoor Technologies Unveils KEN and Launches Open Testnet for KEN-FI

Georgia, United States of America – September 2024 – Kohenoor Technologies, a trailblazer in fintech innovation, is thrilled to introduce Kohenoor KEN, a groundbreaking payment token designed to power the world’s most advanced AI-driven virtual investment advisor. This revolutionary platform harnesses the power of AI and big data analysis, combined with key expert insights, to deliver tailored, data-backed investment strategies that are set to transform the way investors make decisions.

A New Era in Investment Advisory

Kohenoor KEN goes beyond being just a payment token—it’s the driving force behind a next-generation investment advisory platform. With a limited supply of just 1,000,000 KEN tokens, access to exclusive advisory services and cutting-edge investment tools is both premium and limited. The platform, now in its open testnet phase, invites early users to experience the world’s first AI-powered investment advisor in action.

Cutting-Edge Tech at Your Fingertips

Alongside the open testnet launch, Kohenoor Technologies has released the Web 2.0 version of the platform and an Android app, now available on Google Play. Early adopters can test the app, provide valuable feedback, and earn free KEN tokens. Users also get access to free investment signals, showcasing the unparalleled potential of Kohenoor’s AI insights.

Test Listing on LATOKEN – Seamless Trading & Staking

To streamline trading and staking, KEN general payment token is officially listed on LATOKEN, a known cryptocurrency exchange. This pivotal moment provides users with the opportunity to experience seamless transactions and participate in the future of investment advisory. The listing process follows transparent guidelines outlined in the whitepaper, ensuring fair access for all. LATOKEN is Polygon powered KEN’s listing partner supporting various development stages. Maximum supply of the general payment token is 1,000,000KEN with a restricted release policy.

KEN-FI Presale Now Live

Powered by BNB, the KEN-FI token presale is now open. KEN(FI) token has a maximum supply of 100,000 KEN and only 10,000 tokens are available in this exclusive presale offering @$5 per KEN. KEN and KEN(FI) tokens differ from each other in utility. Where KEN is the native payment token for payment of tuition fees and subscription charges for advisory; KEN(FI) is the payment token to be used for the purchase of AI-powered engine for market analysis and custom advisory which is currently under development. So, do not miss your chance to secure your stake in the future of investment. For more information and to book your KEN to go full throttle at trading and investments when KEN(FI) V.2.0 hits the markets!

Join the Revolution

Kohenoor Technologies invites you to be part of the future of investing. With AI-powered insights, cutting-edge tools, and an exclusive token-driven economy, we are reshaping how the world invests, one KEN at a time.

