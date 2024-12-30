KLING AI Updates Image Generator KOLORS 1.5: ‘AI Model’ feature is available

On December 27th, KLING AI has launched the latest AI image generation tool KOLORS 1.5, which further improves image quality and portrait aesthetics. The new version introduces the “AI Model” feature , which can accurately generate high-quality virtual models for advertisers and e-commerce users.
In this update, the AI-generated pictures are more coordinated in terms of composition and light and shadow, especially the portrait aesthetics have significantly increased; in terms of picture quality, the 1.5 model of KOLORS provides better picture details, color reproduction and richer complexity.
For example, the following generated image by KOLORS presents a young girl’s delicate face, detailed skin, and soft transition of light and shadow; The basket gemstone earrings vividly add a sense of splendor to the image; the blue ambient light and the diffusion of the transparent ice form a contrast between warm and cold, blurring into a dynamic, soft-focus effect.
KLING AI brings new ‘AI Model’ features in KOLORS at the same time. Users can accurately generate high-quality AI models that meet their needs through simple prompts, and as well, customize the model’s personalized features such as gender, body shape, and skin tone. Meanwhile, KLING AI provides quick model setup options and “Hints” to makes it easy for even the most inexperienced AI user to get started.
The ‘AI Model’ function seamlessly connects AI Outfit, and with the video generation capability of KLING 1.6, it generates natural and realistic clothing display videos, providing a full-process solution from model generation to dynamic video display of products. While reducing costs for advertisers and retailers, it can be widely applied across various fields such as e-commerce, advertising, film, live streaming, and gaming.