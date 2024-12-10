Kling AI Boosts Coca-Cola’s Holiday Campaign with Cinematic-Quality Video Generation

“After the snowfall, polar bears quietly appear in a town, and a fleet of cherry-red Coca-Cola trucks, drives down a snowy road. A hand belonging to Santa Claus reached out with a bottle of Coke to offer a refreshing drink to the townspeople”

This is one of three new advertisements Coca-Cola has released for the upcoming Christmas season, created using generative AI technology. The ad, titled “Secret Santa,”demonstrating stunning visuals, with the most captivating segment being generated by Kling AI, a large-scale video generation model.

Since the stunning debut of Sora earlier this year, which showed cutting-edge AI-generated video technology, a wave of global video models has quickly emerged. In this context, Kling AI was born. Notably, Kling AI was officially launched in June, but it rapidly rose to prominence, becoming a leader in the global video model space.

According to data from the authoritative web analytics tool Similarweb, Kling has experienced impressive growth in traffic compared to other AI video products released around the same time. As of September 24, Kling’s total visits had reached 33.7 million, surpassing the offerings of Runway (31.34 million) and Pika (7.52 million). Additionally, the third-quarter 2024 financial report from Kling’s parent company, Kuaishou Technology, revealed that Kling now has over 5 million users, having generated more than 51 million videos and over 150 million images.

The rapid success of Kling AI can be attributed to its outstanding video generation capabilities. Upon its release, it supported the generation of 1080p videos at 30fps, with a maximum duration of 2 minutes. Currently, Kling AI has advanced to Kling 1.5 Model, which supports generating native 1080p HD videos and includes a range of features for controlled generation, such as camera control, start-and-end frame control, motion brushes, and lip-syncing.

These impressive capabilities have enabled Kling to quickly attract global attention and generate widespread interest and discussion within the AI community.

Even Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, was captivated by Kling AI. After watching a video created with Kling—featuring a woman holding a burning rose, with cinematic-level visuals and dynamic effects—he liked the content and commented, “AI entertainment is happening fast.”

Praise like this has been widespread across social media platforms like X and Facebook. Numerous well-known influencers, after experiencing Kling, have shared glowing reviews: “Without a doubt Kling text-to-video is absolutely stunning, the camera movements, the fluid motion, the realism, the adherence to the prompt, the VFX are some of the best I’ve seen so far,”and “Kling is really good,” are just a few of the enthusiastic responses.

This may also explain why Coca-Cola selected Kling AI. Jason Zada , Founder of Secret Level, spoke at Ad Age’s Emerging Tech Summit about the production process behind the Coca-Cola ads, and explained that Kling was helpful in making the human motion “more realistic.”

As Kling AI continues to explore in the field of large-scale video models, its expanding capabilities not only show its technical strength but also pave the way for new breakthroughs in AI-generated video. This progress has played a key role in driving its global expansion.