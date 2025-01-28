KlariVis has joined forces with FinGoal to transform transactional data analysis.

Takeaway Points

KlariVis Joins Forces with FinGoal to Transform Transactional Data Analysis.

The partnership will strengthen KlariVis’s mission to empower banks and credit unions with innovative tools that change data into actionable intelligence.

FinGoal’s Insight Platform sits on top of digital banking and finance data, with mission to be the most trusted enabler of hyper-personalized financial services

KlariVis Collaborates with FinGoal

KlariVis, the trusted data analytics platform for community banks, said on Monday that it has joined forces with FinGoal, a leader in transaction data insights, to deliver a powerful new suite of dashboards and insights, Transactional Intelligence, to help financial institutions deepen customer relationships, uncover revenue opportunities, and achieve profitable growth.

By combining KlariVis’ robust dashboards with FinGoal’s expertise, financial institutions gain access to enriched customer insights that enable hyper-personalized engagement, tailored product recommendations, and strategies to safeguard and expand wallet share, KlariVis said.

Kim Snyder, founder and CEO of KlariVis, said, “The deeper the insights banks have into their customers, the stronger their ability to personalize products and services — a critical advantage in navigating today’s rapidly evolving banking landscape. Every transaction holds valuable clues about customer needs and growth opportunities. FinGoal shares our unwavering commitment to harnessing the power of data, and we’re excited to partner in empowering financial institutions to thrive.”

David Nohe, CEO of FinGoal, remarked, “Data is the foundation of every banking experience, and for community banks aiming to grow, the ability to personalize and differentiate is non-negotiable. KlariVis transforms data into actionable, easy-to-use insights, providing bankers with unparalleled opportunities to drive success. We are proud to partner with a company redefining what’s possible in community banking.”

How does the partnership help banks?

KlariVis said that the partnership will strengthen its mission to empower banks and credit unions with innovative tools that change data into actionable intelligence. Building on KlariVis’ lineup of over 650 pre-built dashboards and reports, Transactional Intelligence delivers advanced insights into customer behavior, fee performance, and channel engagement, empowering financial institutions to act faster, engage smarter, and grow profitably.

KlariVis’ Transactional Intelligence is now available to community financial institutions in the U.S., the report stated.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis enables banks of any size to accelerate growth by leveraging the data locked in their siloed banking systems. KlariVis’ modern technology stack empowers banks to see their data in ways that enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and improve customer experience. For more information, visit KlariVis.com.

About FinGoal

FinGoal’s Insight Platform sits on top of digital banking and finance data. FinGoal’s mission is to be the most trusted enabler of hyper-personalized financial services. FinGoal builds analytics and infrastructure for trusted financial institutions all predicated on understanding account holders on a more human level; what they care about, what they value, and what is motivating them right now. By turning transaction data into highly detailed personas of each user, FinGoal surfaces the most relevant calls to action to each user. To learn about FinGoal, visit FinGoal.com.