KKR has named Guy Metcalfe as senior advisor for global real estate.

Takeaway Points

KKR names Guy Metcalfe as senior advisor for global real estate.

Mr. Metcalfe will use his extensive real estate and capital markets expertise and relationship network around the world to support KKR’s global real estate investment activity, in his role.

Metcalfe formerly served as Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and led its real estate investment banking business before retiring.

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions.

The firm sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds.

Who did KKR appoint as senior advisor?

KKR, a leading global investment firm, on Monday announced that it has appointed Guy Metcalfe as senior advisor. In his role, Mr. Metcalfe will leverage his extensive real estate and capital markets expertise and relationship network around the world to support KKR’s global real estate investment activity, platform growth, and other strategic initiatives.

Ralph Rosenberg, Chairman of Real Assets at KKR, while commenting on the appointment, said, “We’re thrilled to have an expert of Guy’s caliber join the KKR team as an advisor. We’re proud of the global real estate investing capabilities we’ve built for our clients over the last decade, and we have even more conviction in the opportunity in front of us. We look forward to benefiting from Guy’s invaluable perspective as we continue to grow our platform and invest into what we view as an attractive market environment.”

Mr. Metcalfe said, “Ralph and the KKR team have built a world-class global real estate franchise and developed deep relationships across the industry. The global reach, operating expertise and transactional capabilities that KKR offers are differentiated, and I look forward to partnering with this talented team and high-quality portfolio on their next chapter of growth.”

Metcalfe work experiences

The company said that Mr. Metcalfe formerly served as Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and led its real estate investment banking business for over two decades before retiring as Global Chairman in 2024. Over his more than 30-year career at Morgan Stanley, Mr. Metcalfe was involved in more than $850 billion in transactions across multiple geographies, including numerous M&A transactions, initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, significant private capital raises, and secured and unsecured debt offerings.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com.