Kevin Vega, Entrepreneur & Innovator

Mission To help businesses save time and money by implementing custom automations and optimized tech stacks that streamline operations and drive growth.

Biography As the founder of USE VOX , Kevin Vega helps businesses save time and money by implementing custom automations and tech stacks that optimize workflows and accelerate digital transformation. USE VOX offers services in automation, AI-driven tools, and digital transformation, empowering companies to focus on scaling and optimizing their processes.

Kevin, a graduate and salutatorian of Nava College Preparatory Academy in South Los Angeles, gained early recognition by winning a global marketing competition with Adidas in partnership with USC’s Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy. His team developed an experiential marketing activation for Adidas’ Copa signature shoe, culminating in a live installation at Niky’s Sports in Los Angeles and a trip to Adidas HQ in Germany.

While attending Grand Canyon University, Kevin won first place in the university’s prestigious Canyon Challenge , launching his first startup, LopesEat, a food delivery app for university campuses. This success paved the way for his future ventures, including his role as part of the founding team of Exponential Destiny, a non-profit organization where he contributed to global initiatives and mentorship, including presentations at the United Nations and the International Telecommunication Union on the transformative power of VR in education.

Kevin has also served as an assistant professor at the Universidad de Antioquia, where he contributed to the academic community and shared his expertise in innovation.

In addition to his business ventures, Kevin enjoys playing pickleball and remains passionate about mentorship. A fan of subtle humor and innovative thinking, Kevin applies these traits to both his work and personal life.

When he’s not innovating, Kevin enjoys traveling, exploring new cultures, and savoring Colombian coffee.