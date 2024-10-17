Kazakhstan’s SKP.kz and Head Honcho Slav Primin Up The IT Stakes with U.S. Expansion

In the 2020s, small businesses in the U.S. are facing increasing challenges related to IT management, security, and digital transformation. Among the most pressing issues are cybersecurity and the shortage of qualified IT personnel to manage increasingly complex remote infrastructure. A 2022 report from the Small Business Administration (SBA) found that 88% of small businesses feel vulnerable to cyberattacks, yet small businesses are usually lacking the resources to hire dedicated IT personnel.

And the risk to small businesses have become quite considerable; the average cost of a cyberattack on a small business is over $200,000, according to a recent report by the Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report.

Meanwhile the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to remote and hybrid work environments, but many small businesses have had trouble adapting. A study by Cisco in 2021 revealed that 62% of small businesses found it difficult to implement and manage remote work technology. These businesses often lack the IT expertise to maintain secure and efficient remote access, cloud services, and collaboration tools, resulting in productivity losses and security vulnerabilities.

But here is where Slava Primin thinks his firm can make a positive impact for U.S. enterprise. Primin is head of Kazakhstan’s premier IT outsourcing agency, SKP.kz, which is gearing up for a significant expansion into the US market. The hope is to begin offering small businesses cost-effective and reliable IT support by providing businesses highly qualified teams of IT professionals without the financial burden of maintaining a full-time IT department

Founded in 2007, skp.kz has built a strong reputation in Kazakhstan, providing IT support, server maintenance, and end-user helpdesk services to a growing portfolio of clients, including international branches. By delivering efficient remote IT services, SKP.kz offers a compelling solution for businesses that need robust, responsive support but may not have the resources to employ in-house teams. Their goal is to achieve response times of less than 15 minutes, a crucial factor for companies operating in today’s fast-paced digital environment.

The move is particularly relevant for US-based small business owners, IT managers, and decision-makers in need of reliable and cost-effective IT solutions. The expansion will also attract companies with international branches that require consistent IT services across multiple locations. SKP.kz’s recent success relocating over 4,000 employee workstations for a large bank branch, completed within a week, is a testament to their ability to handle large-scale IT challenges. “By expanding our expertise to the US market, we aim to deliver unparalleled IT support with response times under 15 minutes, ensuring that our clients’ operations run smoothly and efficiently, no matter where they are located,” said Primin.

To be sure, Primin will be needing his 17 years of experience in the tech industry to be able to make his impact in America. Based now in Caesarea, Israel, Slava has honed his expertise in various domains, including tech support services, IT administration, and Identity and Access Management (IaM). His current role as IT Manager at Wiliot.com, a leading IoT company, has seen him significantly enhance IT security measures – a service that will only become more critical to all businesses as security threats continue to multiply.

Indeed, it seems Primin’s road to the top has been one of consistent success, even if it hasn’t been easy. Before Wiliot.com entered the picture, Primin was out there in the trenches, grinding through more than a decade at SKP.kz managing an entire IT operation in a place where “chaos” and “technology” are sometimes synonyms. That was Primin’s daily bread. He led a pack of engineers, wrangling servers, overseeing SaaS integrations, and keeping B2B relationships with high-profile clients from imploding. Essentially, Primin became the duct tape that held it all together. He didn’t just keep the lights on at skp.kz—he made sure the lights were so bright that they could be seen from across the globe, which is why he’s now spearheading the company’s ambitious move into the US.

But let’s get real for a second—this guy isn’t just some random tech manager who learned a few tricks from YouTube tutorials. Primin has a Bachelor of Science in Information Technologies from the University of Central Asia and racks up certifications like other people rack up unread emails. Microsoft, AWS, Okta, JumpCloud—you name it, he’s certified in it.

Now, with all that technical swag, his mission is simple: give U.S. businesses—especially the little guys—access to an elite IT team without bankrupting them. It’s a huge task, and the fate of small businesses across the country might just hang in the balance. But Primin? He’s cool with that. He knows this is exactly what he’s built for.