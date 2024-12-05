KAOUN International and MODON Announce WAM Saudi Expo 2025: Catalysing Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Future

WAM Summit 2024 Highlights Landmark Cooperation Agreement Signing, Solidifying Influential Partnership to Leverage Meteoric Growth of The Kingdom’s Manufacturing Ecosystem

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 5th December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, In a momentous cooperation signalling a new era of industrial progress, KAOUN International, in strategic partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), announces the World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit & Expo Saudi 2025 (WAM Saudi). During the WAM Summit 2024, a significant co-operation agreement was signed, marking a landmark commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s status as a leading global industrial powerhouse.

WAM Saudi, in partnership with GITEX Global – the largest tech community in the world – serves as a definitive platform to unite local stakeholders and international experts annually, encouraging the exchange of knowledge and innovation. This event will advance Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing sector, reinforcing the Kingdom’s ambitions for industrial progress under Vision 2030. Scheduled for 24-26 November 2025 at the Riyadh Front Convention & Exhibition Centre, WAM Saudi will be instrumental in driving the nation’s path towards industrial innovation and economic transformation

The announcement was solidified by the signing of a landmark cooperation agreement, underscoring a commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia as a leading global industrial powerhouse. This strategic alliance lays the groundwork for impactful knowledge exchange, stimulates investment opportunities, and fosters cutting-edge technological advancements across critical sectors. Together, these efforts will drive Saudi Arabia’s sustainable growth, redefine its industrial landscape, and reinforce its standing on the global stage.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has emerged as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s industrial progression, fully aligned with Vision 2030. During the third quarter of 2024, MODON succeeded in attracting investments exceeding SAR 7 billion from the private sector, in addition to signing 636 new industrial and logistical contracts, bringing the total number of industrial, investment and logistical facilities to more than 6,880 facilities in 37 industrial cities around the Kingdom, contributing to strengthening MODON’s pivotal role in enabling industrial investment and leading sustainable growth in the Kingdom.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, Organiser of the WAM Summit, added, “The Saudi industrial economy is at an inflection point, with the time and readiness to accelerate the transition into a global advanced AI enabled destination. WAM Saudi is the dynamic ecosystem aggregator, converging local and global stakeholders to fast-track Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing economy through digitalization, innovation, research, and progressive sustainable practices. In collaboration with MODON, WAM Saudi will emerge as a unifying catalyst to scale up the Kingdom’s global competitiveness, foster an open investment climate—especially towards news advanced industries such as AI and robotics —and empower the next generation of Saudis with continuous skills development.”

Ali Alomeir, VP of Business Development at MODON, emphasised the event’s importance, stating,

“MODON is honoured to play an instrumental role in WAM Saudi 2025, a highly significant event that offers unique opportunities for collaboration and growth. Through our strategic synergy with KAOUN International, we are set to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s industrial evolution, harnessing advanced technology and innovation to drive new economic achievements. This summit not only aligns with Vision 2030 but positions the Kingdom as a beacon of industrial advancement and a global leader in high-tech manufacturing. Together, we are shaping the future of a sustainable, competitive manufacturing hub that empowers our industries and drives enduring success.”

Adding to the event’s significance, Raneem Aljagbhoub, Director of Strategy and Technology at Hiverlab, a leading sponsor of the inaugural WAM Saudi 2025, commented, “Our commitment to WAM Saudi 2025 is driven by the vast opportunities it represents for industry stakeholders worldwide. As Saudi Arabia advances towards its Vision 2030 objectives, we are elated to support a platform that fosters meaningful connections among investors, innovators, and visionaries ready to unlock this market’s potential. We believe 2025 will be a historic milestone for Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector.”

What to Expect at WAM Saudi 2025

WAM Saudi 2025 is crafted for global leaders in advanced manufacturing, offering a dynamic platform for industries to converge and reveal innovative technologies set to shape the future of industrial progress. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the Expo & Summit will highlight breakthroughs in sectors including pharma & biotech, supply chain & logistics, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, mining & minerals, automotive, petrochemicals, and construction demonstrating how strategic innovation will redefine the industrial landscape and empower participants to remain at the cutting edge of the global market. highlight breakthroughs in sectors including waste management, vehicle technology, and biotechnology, demonstrating how strategic innovation will redefine the industrial landscape and empower participants to remain at the cutting edge of the global market. Alongside the Expo, the inspiring lineup of influential speakers and industry luminaries promises to spark boundary-pushing discussions and ignite progressive insights.

Attendees will encounter a wealth of high-value networking opportunities, fostering an environment ripe for building partnerships and collaborations that will set new standards across industries. With a key focus on advanced technology and digital transformation, the World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit & Expo is a dynamic arena designed to drive innovation excellence and set the benchmark for industrial excellence.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to register, please visit wamsaudi.com.

About KAOUN International

KAOUN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is dedicated to organising transformative events globally. Its portfolio includes the Kingdom’s largest food show, the Saudi Food Show, and the flourishing Saudi Food Manufacturing show. KAOUN is also affiliated with GITEX GLOBAL, the largest tech and AI event across the world. The WAM Saudi Expo builds on the success of these events and strengthens the strategic partnership with MODON. Guided by the mission to “Create Limitless Connections,” KAOUN leverages DWTC’s legacy to drive sector growth and collaboration across technology, food, and industrial innovation.