The 2024 U.S. Presidential election could have a ripple effect on the crypto market, and all eyes are on Kamala Harris’ potential victory. With her support for AI-based cryptocurrencies, IntelMarkets (INTL) and Fantom (FTM) are emerging as a frontrunner, potentially skyrocketing over 1100x in value. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) faces uncertainty amidst ongoing legal battles with the SEC.

XRP’s 0.8% Decline: Can Ripple Bounce Back from Regulatory Pressure?

The continuing dispute between Ripple (XRP) and the SEC has caused waves of anxiety in the market, which has negatively impacted XRP’s price. XRP had a 0.8% dip on the last day, closing at $0.5392, extending its bearish run.

Ripple (XRP) whales are looking for new ways to safeguard their money and guarantee higher returns as the price of the cryptocurrency continues to feel the heat from regulations. For these investors, IntelMarkets (INTL) has become a leading option because of its remarkable array of AI-driven capabilities, which provide a more profitable and secure option.

With over 5,000% returns expected in the next five months, the INTL current presale is one of the many possible prospects that many XRP investors are turning their attention towards.

Although Ripple (XRP) has rebounded to over $0.5300 level, suggesting some resilience, market analysts predict further losses for the coin because of the ongoing legal ambiguities surrounding Ripple (XRP).

FTM’s Path to $3: Why Fantom Is Gaining Traction in 2024

The Fantom (FTM) token, like many major cryptocurrencies in 2024, has had a compelling journey from the beginning. Fantom (FTM) reached its annual high of $1.23 in March after overcoming several resistance levels during the Q1 surge driven by Bitcoin. But after that, the FTM price continued to decline, reaching new lows. The latest Fantom (FTM) trend began in August, when it finally reached an annual low, trading at $0.257.

According to CoinMarketCap, the FTM coin presently trades at around $0.7441. The recently crossed $0.57 level had been a point of significant resistance for most of 2023 before turning out into a support level in Q1 2024. Analysts are now predicting that the FTM cryptocurrency is now on a 50x bull run.

This outlook indicates bullish times ahead for Fantom (FTM), as do other market metrics like MACD and RHI. Many investors anticipate a bullish turn on the Fantom (FTM) charts, perhaps leading to a rise above $3 by 2025 and this can be catalyzed by Kamala Haris’ victory in the presidential elections.

The Kamala Harris Effect: How Her Win Could Drive IntelMarkets (INTL) Up 1100x

IntelMarkets (INTL) is the new upcoming AI-powered trading platform that is showing enormous growth potential by raising more than $1M in its ongoing presale.

Such spectacular results prove that investors are getting bolder and taking hold of the distinct vision and offerings that this platform brings. Analysts believe that IntelMarkets is definitely going to disrupt the crypto trading space as the official launch date nears.

The platform leverages the seamless connectivity with the Solana and Ethereum blockchains through its dual-chain model. It lets the trader customize their trading strategies based on the blockchain of choice enjoying flexibility like no other.

Intel also offers traders a leverage option up to 1000x so that they can maximize their profit. The best thing is that the option is open to all traders irrespective of their investment and expertise, which is not the same in other trading platforms.

Other than that, the platform offers AI-based trading robots, which analyze information from more than 100,000 crypto assets and more than 1000 sources to generate buy and sell signals that can generate the most revenue.

Analysts are already vouching for IntelMarkets (INTL) as the next big thing. If Kamala Harris wins the upcoming U.S. elections then chances of IntelMarkets surging over 1100x are high as she has extended support for AI-based cryptocurrencies before. Investors are excited for what’s ahead.

Discover More About Intel Markets: