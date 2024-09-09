Jukka Nihtilä Joins Sisvel

Jukka Nihtilä has joined Sisvel as an executive.

Sisvel said on Monday that Jukka Nihtilä has joined the company as head of the firm’s Business Development function. Nihtilä will be working out of Sisvel’s Barcelona office with a broad remit to identify new business opportunities and turbocharge existing ones, while ensuring the firm can extract the most from the knowledge and skills of its highly talented team.

Jukka Nihtilä said in a comment, “I am delighted to be joining Sisvel at such an exciting time. The firm has a strong reputation for its flexible, innovative approaches to tackling the challenges posed by an increasingly complex technology market and has created successful licensing programmes with an array of brilliant companies and research institutions. I am looking forward to building on these foundations with my new colleagues to identify even more opportunities for the firm and its partners.”

Sisvel President Mattia Fogliacco said, “Bringing Jukka on board is another strong indicator of Sisvel’s ambition and its ability to attract the very best the market has to offer. We are proud to be Europe’s oldest and biggest patent pool operator, but we are not going to sit on our laurels. Instead, we are determined to become an even more dynamic, entrepreneurial operation, so that we remain on the cutting edge of the changes our market is currently experiencing. Our aim is to shape the future and, with his deep experience and fantastic track record of success, I am confident that Jukka will play a big role in helping us to do this.”

According to the report, Nihtilä was formerly Head of Business Development, Multimedia, and New Segments at Nokia Technologies. He is widely recognized as a major figure in the global patent transactions market and was recently named as one of the world’s leading IP strategists by IAM.

Acer and Sisvel strike Wi-Fi 6 pool licence deal

On Aug 27, 2024, Sisvel said that the computer hardware and electronics company Acer has agreed to a Wi-Fi 6 pool licence with it, Europe’s largest and longest-established patent pool operator.

The Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 programme includes over 200 patent families recognized by certified independent evaluators as essential to the 802.11ax standard. The participating patent owners – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Orange S.A., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., and Wilus Inc.—all played key roles in the development of this ubiquitous and fundamental technology, the company said in a statement.

