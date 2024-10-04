Journey To The World AI+Web3 event has concluded successfully

Event introduction

The “Journey to the World: AI + Web3” event successfully wrapped up on September 17 in Singapore. Hosted at the Uclub in Prudential Tower, right in the heart of Singapore’s financial district, the event featured engaging presentations and insightful discussions. Key speakers included Uclub founder Kevin Low, Amphi founder Kim D. Cai, ModelZoo founder Julia and CTO Terry, as well as the W2140 team, all of whom shared their groundbreaking projects and perspectives on industry innovation.

Speakers and Content

The event kicked off with an opening by Kevin. Uclub owns four key office buildings in Singapore’s prime business district, including Prudential Tower, Bugis Junction, Launchpad@one-north, and Suntec City Tower 2. Uclub offers entrepreneurs convenient one-stop office solutions, even including services like computer repair and health check-ups.

Kim, a serial entrepreneur, introduced the latest features of Amphi. Unlike traditional travel platforms, Amphi improves booking efficiency and convenience in four key areas, providing AI + Web3 attendees with a smoother experience when booking flights, hotels, and event tickets.

Terry from ModelZoo delivered an engaging presentation on the project’s technical strengths, diving deep into the innovations ModelZoo is bringing to AI computing. Meanwhile, Julia provided an in-depth overview of the project’s market expansion and funding progress, outlining a clear vision for its future development.

To conclude the event, the W2140 team gave a summary and revealed some exciting upcoming plans. They announced that from November 12 to 14, 2024, W2140 will host a massive conference in Bangkok, expected to draw over 20,000 attendees and receive support from 1,000 companies. The summit has been submitted for a Guinness World Record and is set to be the most influential event during the November blockchain activities in Bangkok.

Additionally, the event’s host, James, introduced his new book, AI For Humanity, and shared his insights on AI governance principles.

Feedback

This event brings together participants from various projects, institutional investors, individual investors, and communities. We’ve ensured high standards for the event’s quality to encourage meaningful interactions and foster collaboration among attendees.

Event Summary

The Token2049 high-end AI + Web3 event carefully curates the most outstanding AI + Web3 projects, specifically targeting those with accumulated RWA (Real-World Asset) resources and successful business implementations. Through the collaboration of Amphi, AIII, UClub, and Gemini Universe, we offer comprehensive opportunities for overseas expansion and funding roadshows.

Reflecting on Token2049 and its 500+ associated events, Chinese projects still face significant challenges in standing out on the global stage. Yet, as the saying goes, “The journey is long and winding, but I will seek it high and low.” This captures the essence of the “Journey to the World.”

Recently, Vitalik Buterin highlighted that the industry has reached a stage of substantial growth, with increasing standardization attracting more Chinese participants. The Web3 sector originated from the Chinese-speaking community and has gradually expanded into the Western markets. However, as more high-quality Chinese projects emerge, the industry’s rules may be set to change once again.

The next decade is poised to be a period of explosive growth for the blockchain industry, and the “chosen ones” ready to embrace this opportunity are already on their way. Our next destination is Bangkok, where we anticipate exciting collisions and breakthroughs in innovation and collaboration.

Who are we?

Amphi is an innovative travel platform that applies artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to optimize data distribution in the traditional travel industry. We offer tech conference attendees an efficient and reliable solution for booking flights, hotels, and event tickets. Our weekly space and monthly offline event check here: https://x.com/globalkoon

AIII – Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII) is an AI think tank that advocates the vision of Sustainable AI for Humanity. Working on four core research topics: transformation to autonomous enterprise, fusionovation to drive next-generation venture creation, AI governance and risk management, as well as next-generation AI.

W2140 is a premier summit platform in the Web3 industry, renowned for hosting influential events. From November 12 to 14, 2024, W2140 will hold a flagship event in Bangkok, Thailand, expected to draw over 20,000 attendees and gain the backing of 1,000 companies. This summit in Bangkok will be a key annual gathering for the Web3 and blockchain sectors.

Gemini Universe is Singapore’s first comprehensive cultural media company, covering global cultural and tourism scenarios, aiming to create an innovative brand that leads the younger generation.

ModelZoo is an innovative decentralized Al computing platform that offers flexible and scalable Al infrastructure solutions through Module as a Service (Maas) and a GPU resource marketplace for users worldwide. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption and development of Al applications globally by leveraging decentralized computing resources and community-driven innovation.

UClub is a preferred private and shared working space in Singapore, connects individuals with big ideas, facilitating collaboration, innovation, and success. Our prime locations offer affordable shared workspaces near you, complete with state-of-the-art amenities and flexible lease arrangements.