Join the Top 1% of Web3: VAP Group Presents Global Blockchain Show in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 15th November 2024, The Global Blockchain Show is pleased to announce its second edition, taking place on December 12 and 13, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre, Dubai. Organized by Web3 and artificial intelligence consulting giant VAP Group, the two-day show will provide an opportunity to network with the top 1% of the Web3 community by bringing together founders, solution providers, experts and enthusiasts from around the world under one roof.

“The Global Blockchain Show is more than just a one-time event. It is designed to be the ultimate blockchain mixer where attendees will go on a continuous journey through the dynamic world of blockchain technology and unwind with the ‘who’s who’ of the industry,” said Vishal Parmar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VAP Group.

Speakers such as:

● H.E. Justin Sun – Founder / Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board, TRON / HTX Global Advisory Board

● Yat Siu – Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

● Ahmed Bin Sulayem – Executive Chairman & CEO, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre

● John Lilic – CEO, Telos

● Dr. Marwan Alzarouni – CEO of AI & CEO, Dubai Economy and Tourism & Dubai Blockchain Center

● Rachel Conlan – Global Chief Marketing Officer, Binance

● Jason Allegrante – Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Fireblocks

● Reeve Collins – Co-Founder and ex-CEO, Tether

● Abdulla Al Dhaheri – CEO, Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center

● Eowyn Chen – CEO, Trust Wallet

● Alicia Kao – Managing Director, KuCoin

● Pierre Samaties – Chief Business Officer, DFINITY

● Vivien Lin – Head of BingX Labs, BingX

● Johnson Yeh – Founder, AmbrusStudio / Former CEO of China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, Riot Games / Godfather of Esports in China

● David Chaum – CEO, XX Network

● Jonathan Bouzanquet – Chief Strategy Officer & Founder, Playa3ULL Games

● Jonas Werner – Founder, C1

● David Palmer – Chief Product Officer, Co-founder, Vodafone

● Dr. Sameer Al Ansari – CEO, RAK DAO

● Marcello Mari – Founder & Chief Executive Officer, SingularityDAO

… and many more will deliver groundbreaking insights and announcements at the highest level.

Themes including digital currency, blockchain regulations and Web3 gaming will deep-dive into real-life applications, while workshops will provide practical ‘how-to’ frameworks, models, implementation guidance, and success metrics.

The Global Blockchain Show is the only event that gives you a 360-degree roadmap of how individuals can leverage blockchain technology effectively. And it does not stop there. Monthly virtual roundtable conferences, quarterly reports, private project meetings and much more are set to take place all year round to ensure that the story of blockchain’s impact, innovation and integration is told in its entirety.

Additionally, the Global Blockchain Show is led by a multidisciplinary advisory board, composed of industry leaders and experts such as Ida Mok, Chief Strategy Officer, W3GG, President, Women in Blockchain Asia; Christian Gleich, International Ambassador, European Blockchain Association; Nena Dokuzov, Coordinator, Strategy of Digital Transformation of Economy, Ministry of the Economy, Tourism, and Sport, Slovenia, among others. The board will regularly meet to discuss key industry developments through the year as well as be the committee steering the discussions that happen live on stage.

“With a community of over 110,000, the Ultimate Blockchain Season Finale is set to open up opportunities to network with some of the most influential voices in the industry, all gathered together in a common area,” said Vishal Parmar.

So what are you waiting for? Head to: https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/tickets/ and grab your tickets to attend the grand finale of events this year.

About VAP Group:

VAP Group, established in 2013, is a Blockchain and AI consulting giant as well as a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development events and media management. Flagship events organized by VAP Group include the world-renowned Global Blockchain Show, Global Games Show and Global AI Show. VAP Group drives innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and Gaming.

