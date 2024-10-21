Join the Hype: Final Hours to Avail BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Offer as PEPE Eyes 15% Growth & SHIB Burn Accelerates

As excitement for meme coins takes over the crypto market, PEPE Coin and Shiba Inu are capturing headlines. PEPE Coin’s strong momentum is thrilling traders, while a significant increase in Shiba Inu’s burn rate is sparking discussions about its upcoming price changes.

In the presale scene, BlockDAG (BDAG), nearing $100 million, extended its popular 50% bonus offer until October 21st due to overwhelming demand and to give back to its dedicated community. With only a few hours left till the bonus code expires, crypto enthusiasts are rushing in to become a part of this bonus frenzy.

As these crypto projects develop, they are quickly proving themselves as top contenders in the market, keeping investors on the edge of their seats, eager for what comes next.

PEPE Coin Forecast: Eyeing a 15% Increase

PEPE Coin is experiencing a surge in bullish energy, with market experts predicting a possible 15% increase if it can break through the $0.0000120 resistance. After finding solid ground above $0.000010, PEPE recently rallied, driven by a positive market outlook. Traders are now closely monitoring PEPE Coin, anticipating it could rise even higher towards the $0.0000140 level if the bullish trend continues.

Yet, there’s a chance for a downturn, with crucial support located at $0.00000980. PEPE coin remains a significant player in the unpredictable crypto world, with a strong chance for substantial growth shortly.

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets: Implications for SHIB’s Price

Shiba Inu’s burn rate has skyrocketed by 7,911%, resulting in the elimination of nearly 282 million SHIB tokens. This extensive burn demonstrates the community’s commitment to decreasing the coin’s total supply, which might help boost its future price.

Shiba Inu has now removed over 410 trillion tokens, reducing the circulating supply to about 583 trillion SHIB. This dramatic increase in the burn rate has led to a 1.87% rise in its price over the last 24 hours, as the community continues to advocate for measures that deflate the supply and potentially enhance SHIB’s value. Investors are closely watching SHIB as it nears critical resistance levels.

BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Ending in a Couple Hours!

BlockDAG has reinforced its reputation as a leading blockchain project in 2024 by rewarding its community like no other. With the 50% bonus code that is set to end in just a couple of hours, the BlockDAG team has shown their dedication to their community by continually rewarding them for participation, enhancing the potential for participants to grow their stakes.

The presale has already amassed over $99 million and distributed 14.3 billion BDAG coins.

With the current price of the coin at $0.0206 and an impressive 1960% ROI for early participants, the value of BlockDAG is climbing. As more people grab the 50% bonus, the demand for BDAG coins is likely to soar, potentially pushing BlockDAG into its 25th batch and boosting the coin’s price further.

BlockDAG’s trajectory in the presale market has marked it as a strong player in the blockchain field, with its scalable and secure platform drawing significant attention. There’s talk that BDAG could hit $20 by 2027, making this extended offer an excellent starting point for those aiming for big returns.

This prolonged bonus is sparking even greater interest in BDAG coins as the presale approaches the $100 million mark. For traders, this moment presents a prime opportunity to get involved before BlockDAG’s value skyrockets.

Crypto Holdings That Offer Massive Rewards

While meme coin frenzy continues to stir the market, PEPE Coin thrives on bullish trends, and Shiba Inu’s increased burn rate fuels talk about its price future. Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s choices to reward it’s expanding community and secure its status among the top cryptocurrencies are truly remarkable. As BlockDAG becomes more popular among crypto enthusiasts, the coin is poised for another significant influx as it nears its $100 million presale goal.

