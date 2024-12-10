Jetex and Joby join forces for a greener future in air travel.

Jetex and Joby have joined forces for a greener future in air travel.

The two companies will focus first on Jetex locations across the Middle East, where Joby plans to install its Global Electric Aviation Charging System.

Joby recently announced that Skyports, Joby’s launch infrastructure partner in Dubai, has begun construction of the first vertiport.

Jetex and Joby Join Forces

Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Jetex, a global leader in executive aviation, to redefine seamless connectivity for Jetex customers.

According to Joby, the two companies will focus first on Jetex locations across the Middle East, where Joby plans to install its Global Electric Aviation Charging System (GEACS) to support Joby operations that will connect Jetex passengers to a network of vertiports, offering efficient and sustainable travel across the region and between Emirates.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, said, “At Jetex, sustainability is a key focus of our strategy, and our partnership with Joby represents an important step forward in achieving our vision of greener skies. We are committed to driving innovation that reduces our industry’s environmental impact, and integrating Joby’s electric air taxis into our network allows us to deliver cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable travel experiences, starting in the UAE.”

JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, commented, “Jetex’s exceptional operational standards and commitment to sustainability make them an ideal partner as we work to redefine urban air mobility. With their strategically positioned terminals and focus on delivering unparalleled customer experiences, this collaboration is a significant milestone in advancing sustainable air travel in the region.”

Joby’s planned service in Dubai is part of a definitive agreement with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority, granting Joby the exclusive right to operate air taxis in Dubai for six years, the report stated.

Other Announcements

Joby recently announced that Skyports, Joby’s launch infrastructure partner in Dubai, has begun construction of the first vertiport in Joby’s planned Dubai air taxi network, located at Dubai International Airport.

In Abu Dhabi, Joby has signed a multilateral agreement with the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED), and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) that lays the groundwork for Joby to establish and scale air taxi services in the Emirate and unlocks the potential for inter-emirate services.

Joby also announced that it has applied to become the first certificated air taxi operator in the United Arab Emirates. As part of the process to attain an Air Operator Certificate from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, Joby will demonstrate the readiness of its aircraft as well as its training, maintenance, operations, and safety programs for commercial air transport.

About Jetex

An award-winning global leader in private aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), lifestyle concierge and aircraft charter services, as well as fuelling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient service in cities around the world.