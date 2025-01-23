Jason Ho Launches New Book, The Big Plot

Technologist and Intelligence Agency Consultant Jason Ho has released his novel The Big Plot, which clearly details the impact of China’s spying on global affairs.

San Jose, California, January 21, 2025—Jason Ho, a technology company CEO, announced the release of The Big Plot, an exciting documentary that draws on his background in integrated circuit design, AI, working with intelligence agencies, and advanced weapons design. The author has over 400 international patents from over 30 years in computer chip design, optical devices, communications security, and neural networks.

The Big Plot exposes the large-scale espionage and intellectual property (IP) theft carried out by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), including advanced fighter jet, drone and nuclear bomber designs, which poses a serious threat to U.S. national security and businesses, while saving China billions in development costs.

An estimated (by the FBI Director) 20,000 Chinese spies in the U.S. target military secrets and major corporations like Google, Microsoft, and Adobe, infiltrating their systems and conducting cyberattacks.

The book discusses how China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) recruits individuals and collaborates with neighboring countries to expand its networks. It also delves into the economic impact of this theft, at over $500 billion in IP annually.

“The book starkly warns about the unseen but pervasive threat that Chinese espionage poses through the hacking and espionage described in the book,” according to the author. His professional background includes being the lead designer of computer chips for F-35 fighter plane flight control and image display systems.

He reported these attacks to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which placed him under their Victim Assistance Program.

Moe Fukada, a Japanese bestselling author, journalist, and information technology analyst who runs a YouTube channel that offers incisive analyses of current events in Japan and globally, co-authored the book.

Check out the music video for the book here. The Big Plot is now available in color and black & white versions on Amazon. For more information, visit https://thebigplot.us/.