Jabil Plans to Expand Operations in India

Jabil has planned to expand operations in TIRUCHIRAPPALLI, India.

Jabil to Expand Operations in India

Jabil Inc said on Tuesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu state government as part of the company’s planned expansion in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, India.

The signing, which took place in Chicago, was attended by M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister, and Dr. T. R. B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, of the Tamil Nadu state government. Both leaders were in the United States in support of a state investment campaign, Jabil said.

Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President, Global Business Units at Jabil, commented, “India is emerging as a key manufacturing hub. Our expansion in India will enable Jabil to meet and grow with the future needs of our customers and complement our existing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, in operation since 2003.”

K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said, “Jabil’s foray into Tiruchirappalli will be a crucial anchor investment in the region and will lead to job creation for the local youth and the emergence of a robust electronics supply chain. This welcome move is another testament to the availability of talent and infrastructure in all parts of our State and will further entrench Tamil Nadu’s position as the leader in advanced electronics and innovation.”

Jabil CEO Michael Dastoor Appointed to Board of Directors

On Sept 3, 2024, Jabil Inc. announced that its CEO, Michael Dastoor, has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. This appointment follows Dastoor’s recent promotion to CEO in May 2024.

Jabil’s Executive Chairman of the Board, Mark Mondello, said, “We are pleased to welcome Mike to the Board. His appointment is a natural extension of his leadership and the impact he has had on Jabil. His thorough understanding of and respect for Jabil’s business and culture will make him an invaluable addition.”

Dastoor, since joining Jabil in 2000, has played a pivotal role in steering the company through various global market challenges, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to Jabil’s growth and success. His extensive experience within the company has been instrumental in shaping Jabil’s strategic direction, the company said in a statement.

Michael Dastoor commented on his appointment, saying, “I am honored to be a part of the Board, and I am looking forward to collaborating with the rest of the Board to support our strategic direction and drive long-term shareholder value.”

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world’s top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe.