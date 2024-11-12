Jabil Collaborates with Cyferd Launches ID8 Global’s Fully Autonomous Platform

Jabil has collaborated with Cyferd to launch ID8 Global’s fully autonomous platform.

Takeaway points

Jabil collaborates with Cyferd to launch ID8 Global’s fully autonomous platform.

The platform and joint venture will officially launch at Electronica.

Jabil Collaborates with Cyferd

Jabil Inc., a global leader in engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, said on Tuesday that it has collaborated with Cyferd Inc., a pioneering AI company specializing in data technology, to launch ID8 Global, a joint venture. Together, they are introducing a generative AI-driven, autonomous supply chain and procurement software platform that will change how industries manage complex logistics, procurement, and operations on a global scale.

According to the report, combining Jabil’s extensive experience across the global supply chain with Cyferd’s advanced platform capabilities and proprietary self-learning AI engine, Neural Genesis, ID8 Global’s customizable software solution presents a unique value proposition for supply chain and procurement practitioners within any organization.

Frank McKay, chief procurement and supply chain officer at Jabil, said, “By merging Jabil’s industry expertise with Cyferd’s cutting-edge AI capabilities, we’re not just improving the supply chain; we’re reimagining it. This platform will help organizations scale faster and adapt to global demands. We’re at the forefront of something truly transformative that will strengthen Jabil’s relationships with its customers and suppliers.”

Other Comments

Jeff Austin, vice president of procurement and supply chain services at Jabil, remarked, “ID8 Global will embed AI-driven automation and efficiency gains directly into the core of customers’ procurement and supply chain operations. Through this joint venture, we’re driving smarter, more sustainable decision-making workflows across the supply chain ecosystem and building the foundation for autonomous, resilient supply chain management.”

Ranjit Bahia, CEO at Cyferd, commented, “Our alliance with Jabil through this joint venture redefines what’s possible in supply chain and procurement management. With Cyferd’s self-learning engine, which can create AI agents and applications in minutes, we’re creating dramatic efficiencies in digital transformation and seamless data integration within organizations. Paired with Jabil’s unparalleled knowledge and decades of expertise, we’re creating one of the most advanced self-learning platforms on the planet. This is a leap forward for flexible, proactive supply chain operations.”

When will it launch?

Jabil said that the platform and joint venture will officially launch at Electronica, which will be held at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany, Nov. 12–15. To meet the Jabil and Cyferd teams, stop by Stand 319 in Hall B4.

About Jabil

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world’s top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe.

About Cyferd

Cyferd is a global leader in artificial intelligence, unifying complex data systems to bring intelligence and autonomy to modern enterprises. Through AI-driven solutions, Cyferd empowers organizations to achieve operational efficiency and data-driven transformation across industries.