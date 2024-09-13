ISG has announced the EMEA Winners of Women in Digital Award.

Takeaway Points

ISG Announces EMEA Winners of Women in Digital Award

In 2024, the global program had a total of 458 finalists, who are listed in the online ISG Women in Digital eBook.

Awards for Asia Pacific and India will be presented on September 19 at 6 p.m., AEST.

ISG Names EMEA Winners of Women in Digital Award.

Information Services Group (ISG)) , a leading global technology research and advisory firm, on Friday announced the winners of the second annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, recognizing women and their achievements in the digital world.

At a live, virtual award ceremony the evening of September 12, leaders with LTIMindtree, Foundever, Limitless, Daimler Truck AG, and NatWest were honored as gold winners in five categories, as selected by a panel of industry judges. Silver and bronze winners were also recognized, along with the down-selected finalists, known as luminaries, for each category, ISG said.

Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA, said, “Congratulations to each of the finalists, luminaries and winners of the 2024 ISG Women in Digital Awards. We are inspired by the depth and breadth of each woman’s talent and accomplishments, and we are delighted to recognize their achievements.”

Kimberly Tobias, ISG director and head of the ISG Women in Digital program, said, “Each woman nominated for the ISG Women in Digital Awards EMEA has demonstrated remarkable talent, resilience and vision, and it is an honor to celebrate their accomplishments. The ISG Women in Digital Awards program hopes to create a supportive community and inspire advancements in gender parity that are as rapid and agile as the technology our shared industry supports.”

In 2024, the global program had a total of 458 finalists, who are listed in the online ISG Women in Digital eBook and the awards for Asia Pacific and India will be presented on September 19 at 6 p.m., AEST, the company said.

About ISG Women in Digital Program

The ISG Women in Digital program was established in 2018 as a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. In addition to the ISG Women in Digital Awards, the community hosts a LinkedIn page, ISG Digital Dish webcasts, and events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data.