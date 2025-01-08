Is the ThinkPal a New Benchmark in Education Technology?

Think Academy will officially introduce its newest education technology product at CES 2025, the Thinkpal tablet. Designed to address key challenges in modern education, this AI-driven device offers children and families a tailored, interactive learning experience that potentially sets a new standard for the use of AI in education.
In recent years, educational gaps have widened and declining test scores have become a major concern for parents and educators. To address these pressing concerns, Think Academy is introducing its Thinkpal Tablet, an AI-powered educational tool that provides students with real-time guidance and support during their studies. With features such as step-by-step guidance in writing and math, Thinkpal aims to transform learning into a more intuitive, engaging, enjoyable, and effective experience for students.
A Smart AI-Powered Companion for Students
Thinkpal is built on its “GeniusTutor”, an intelligent learning system that uses on Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT-4o. GeniusTutor has a few functions that are the essence of this learning tablet.
- It provides step-by-step math explanations that focus on logic and clarity.
- It provides interactive writing guidance with real-time feedback, fostering confidence and creativity.
- It features innovative tools like “Point-and-Discover”, which allow students to point at physical book text using the tablet camera for instant word explanations and guided reading.
The tablet also features “Thinkie”, an AI-powered voice companion designed to engage children in meaningful conversations. “Thinkie” uses advanced automatic speech recognition (ASR) and text-to-speech (TTS) technology to answer questions, encourage exploration, and keep the learning process dynamic and enjoyable.
Designed for Modern Education Needs
The Thinkpal Tablet offers families and educators a comprehensive solution for modern learning. Key features include:
- An 11-inch TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care screen, ensuring safe and extended screen time.
- A vast library of ebooks and gamified coursework, making learning fun and interactive.
- Compatibility with tools like Google Classroom for seamless integration into existing learning systems.
- An optional keyboard, transforming the tablet into a Chromebook-like device for enhanced productivity.
A Word from Think Academy
“The Thinkpal Tablet addresses today’s most pressing educational challenges with innovative, AI-driven solutions,” said Yujing Sun, General Manager of Think Academy. “Our mission is to empower every child with a personalized, high-quality tutor that nurtures confidence and inspires a lifelong love for learning.”
The Thinkpal Tablet, $249 ($339 including keyboard), is available for pre-order now at shop.thethinkacademy.com and will be released in early 2025.