Is The Solana Flippening Of Ethereum More Likely Than Many Believe? Here Are The ETH and SOL Price Predictions

Recent market activities and price actions reflect an intense build-up in the crypto space, with top cryptos aiming at incredible gains. ETH remains the second-placed crypto. However, it is quickly relinquishing its market cap and growth rate, leading to Solana. Regardless, Ethereum is still a giant in the DeFi space and, therefore, cannot be ignored.

But investors seeking huge gains should consider the low-cap tokens emerging in the crypto market. These cryptos may be giant killers, none more so than the new crypto Remittix ($RTX).

Ethereum Price Falls Below Expectations

Considering the Ethereum market cap’s size, it cannot be classified as an underperforming token. With DeFi holdings 6x that of Solana’s, it is amazing to see the Ethereum price struggle. This top altcoin’s growth rate is a distance below SOL price. Should the Solana ecosystem continue to grow, Ethereum can expect to fall places off its ranking on the market cap charts.

Solana Continues Closing Down on Ethereum

Solana has flipped BNB again to take the number 5 spot on the ranking of top cryptos, falling behind XRP only due to the latter’s incredible profits. Solana has recorded a slow but steady increase in its market cap, which is an existential threat to Ethereum.

The Solana project has been a direct competitor to Ethereum but with faster processing and cheaper fees. Year-on-year growth for the last 4 years has also seen Solana outpace Ethereum with the mathematical certainty that SOL price growth will take the crypto ahead of Ethereum price and to the number two spot behind Bitcoin.

Solana vs Ethereum : According to the Charts

Over the last three months, Solana has eclipsed Ethereum in multiple key metrics, claiming the number one altcoin spot.

Dune Analytics data reveals Solana has generated 5.053 billion transactions with a decentralized exchange (DEX) transaction volume of approximately $1.9 trillion. Contrarily, Ethereum generated 1.138 billion transactions within the same period, with a DEX transaction volume of barely $504.83 billion. Solana’s number of active addresses also rose to 344 million, five times that of Ethereum at 82.56 million. The value Ethereumposts also include data from its Layer 2 chains, including Arbitrum, OP Mainnet, Base, ZORA, Scroll, Polygon zkEVM, zkSync Era, Celo, and Linea.

Yet, according to data from Defillama, Ethereum retains its lead in the total value locked (TVL) section, with Ethereum’s TVL valued at $64.47 billion while Solana‘s TVL is $11.38 billion. At the end of 2024, predictions foresaw the chance of Solana outpacing Ethereum, leveraging its speed and affordability. Recent market activities suggest Solana could be charging into that predicted lead, considering the current metrics and speculation on the imminent Solana ETF approval.

Remittix ($RTX): A PayFi Game-Changer with Huge Profit Potential

While Ethereum and Solana battle for supremacy, Remittix ($RTX) is emerging as a major disruptor in the PayFi sector. The Remittix platform bridges fiat banking and cryptocurrencies, delivering an efficient, transparent, and cost-effective solution for completing global transactions. This new crypto project gets rid of hidden charges and delayed transaction times, facilitating fast transfers from crypto wallets to fiat bank accounts.

Remittix attracts significant interest as it supports over 40 fiat currencies and offers same-day processing with 0% foreign currency fees, increasing its appeal for businesses and individuals. For a global remittance market valued at $183 trillion, this new crypto is set to take over this industry with its unrivaled speed, transparency, and cost-efficiency.

Here’s a transformative PayFi protocol offering businesses an easy-to-integrate solution for fast and affordable crypto-to-fiat transactions. More so, the Remittix Checkout solution allows merchants to accept crypto payments for goods and services with zero wallet transaction charges.

