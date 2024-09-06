Is Catalyst Dreamers The Next Cardano Moonshot? As $DRMRS Token Presale Launches Through NMKR

The Cardano blockchain has undergone a very important phase, the Chang Hard Fork combinator. The hard fork event, a major milestone for Cardano, introduced decentralized voting mechanisms and allocated a robust treasury of 1.5 billion ADA to foster community-led projects and initiatives.

This pivotal event heralds an era of decentralized governance on Cardano and a new project, Catalyst Dreamers has emerged, positioning itself to leverage the newly decentralized governance model enabled by this significant upgrade on the Cardano blockchain.

The Cardano blockchain is well known for its scalability and ability to stay online despite heavy chain load making it the go-to blockchain for impactful web3 projects.

In the wake of these developments, Catalyst Dreamers emerged as one of the first Cardano platforms aiming to fully utilize the new governance framework. It is designed as a comprehensive Web3 platform on the Cardano blockchain, specifically tailored to assist Web3 builders in launching their DAO projects effortlessly.

According to the recently released Catalyst Dreamers Litepaper, the platform adopts an innovative approach to DAO creation and capital injection into promising projects.

“We aim to foster an environment where innovation thrives as Catalyst Dreamers seeks to position itself as a cornerstone of Cardano’s future growth.” states the Litepaper.

The platform notably benefits $DRMRS token holders, providing them with additional advantages within the Catalyst Dreamers ecosystem.

Catalyst Dreamers is aiming to kickstart its unique presale offering coming up on Friday.

The $DRMRS token, the native utility token of Catalyst Dreamers, boasts a total supply of one million tokens, with 60% allocated to the upcoming presale.

This presale event is scheduled to commence on September 5th, 2024, at 3 PM UTC and will be facilitated through the NMKR platform, emphasizing the project’s commitment to accessibility and community participation.

With no fixed presale price; there will be a soft cap of 300,000 ADA instead to ensure the project can kick off—if not met, all contributions will be refunded.

The launch market cap will be determined by the total number of $ADA raised.

This presale mechanism is a first, never seen before on Cardano ensures that the $DRMRS token has a fair price discovery.

After the presale, $DRMRS token will be paired with ADA, and liquidity will be supplied on RMinswap, one of Cardano’s top decentralized exchanges (DEX).

The Catalyst dreamers presale is a unique opportunity for substantial upside potential as seasoned web3 investors to newcomers, can acquire the $DRMRS token with $ADA for a limited amount of time before it is launched on Cardano Dexes.

About Catalyst Dreamers:

Catalyst Dreamers is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization dedicated to strategically enhancing the Cardano ecosystem through targeted growth initiatives, comprehensive marketing efforts, and direct capital injections into promising projects.

By fostering a fertile environment for innovation, Catalyst Dreamers aims to be a cornerstone of Cardano’s continued expansion and success.

