When transitioning between jobs, especially in industries related to national security, defense, and intelligence, the question often arises: is a security clearance transferable between jobs? The simple answer is yes, but with several important nuances. In this article, we’ll explore how security clearances work, the factors that affect their transferability, and what individuals and employers need to consider during the process.

Understanding Security Clearance

A security clearance is a status granted to individuals, typically by a government authority, that allows them access to classified or sensitive information. Clearances are often required in jobs related to national security, defense contracting, law enforcement, and certain federal positions.

Security clearances in the United States, for example, come in three primary levels:

Confidential : This is the lowest level and pertains to information that could cause damage to national security if disclosed.

: This is the lowest level and pertains to information that could cause damage to national security if disclosed. Secret : Pertains to information that could cause serious damage to national security.

: Pertains to information that could cause serious damage to national security. Top Secret: This is the highest level and applies to information that could cause exceptionally grave damage to national security.

Is a Security Clearance Transferable?

Security clearances are tied to the individual, not the specific job or company. This means that if you already have an active clearance, it can generally be transferred when moving between jobs, provided that the new position requires the same clearance level. The process of transferring a clearance is known as reciprocity.

However, the new employer must request the transfer, and the new role must meet the criteria that justify your security clearance. The clearance itself is typically still valid, but a few factors can influence how smoothly the transfer goes.

Factors Affecting Clearance Transfer

While a security clearance can transfer, several factors may affect the process:

Time Since Last Use: Clearances have time limits based on the last date they were used. If you haven’t used your clearance for a while, it may have lapsed. For instance, Top Secret clearances require a reinvestigation every five years, Secret every 10 years, and Confidential every 15 years. If your clearance is still valid and in active status, transferring is easier. Type of Agency: Not all government agencies handle security clearances the same way. For example, someone moving from a position in the Department of Defense (DoD) to a job in the Department of Energy (DOE) may face more bureaucratic hurdles. While reciprocity is encouraged across federal agencies, in practice, some agencies may require additional checks or updates. New Job Requirements: Your new position must have the same or higher level of clearance requirement. A clearance may not transfer if the new job requires a lower level of access than what you currently have. However, you may still be able to use your higher-level clearance if the employer approves. Investigation Status: If you are in the middle of a periodic reinvestigation or have an investigation pending, this can complicate the process. In these cases, the new employer may need to wait until the investigation is complete before they can take over your clearance. Employment Gaps: Extended periods of unemployment or gaps in clearance usage may result in your clearance becoming inactive. If it’s been more than two years since your clearance was last used, you may need to go through the process again. Background Issues: If any new issues have arisen since you were first granted a clearance (e.g., financial problems, criminal activity, foreign contacts), they could affect whether your clearance is transferred.

How to Transfer a Security Clearance

If you’re moving to a new job and you already hold a valid security clearance, your new employer will initiate the transfer process. Here are the general steps:

Job Offer: First, you must receive a job offer that requires the same level of security clearance you already hold. Security Office: The new employer's Facility Security Officer (FSO) or Human Resources department will contact your previous employer's security office or the agency that granted your clearance. Verification: The FSO will verify that your clearance is active and check whether there are any ongoing investigations or potential issues. Initiate Transfer: Once verified, your clearance will be transferred to the new employer. This process can take anywhere from a few days to several weeks, depending on the agency or organization involved. Start Work: Once the transfer is complete, you'll be cleared to start your new job. In some cases, employers may allow you to begin work without full access to classified information until the clearance is officially transferred.

Can You Lose a Security Clearance During the Transfer?

It is possible, though rare, to lose a security clearance during the transfer process. This can happen if new information arises during the transition, or if a periodic reinvestigation uncovers an issue. Other potential reasons include:

Major changes in personal circumstances, such as significant debt or criminal activity.

Discrepancies in your application or background check.

Security violations at your previous job that have only recently been discovered.

In most cases, a security clearance is transferable between jobs as long as the new position requires the same or higher clearance level. However, the process is not automatic, and factors such as the type of clearance, employment gaps, and agency-specific policies can influence the transfer. If you’re transitioning between jobs that require a security clearance, it’s crucial to coordinate with your new employer’s security office early to ensure a smooth process.