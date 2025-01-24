Is 1Fuel (OFT) $0.017 Token Going To Hit Toncoin’s (TON) Prices Of Over $5.00 This Year?

2024 was a powerful year for Toncoin as the blockchain reached peak popularity after the launch of Hamster Kombat and Blum. Toncoin’s native utility token has also reached peak performance, breaking the $7 level just to go under $5 after Pavel Durov’s arrest in France.

Analysts say Toncoin is well positioned for a powerful rebound in 2025, but 1Fuel is still going to outperform this altcoin. Some say 1Fuel can deliver a 100x return by the end of 2025.

In this article we’ll explore these projects and give arguments on why 1Fuel is able to outperform Toncoin in 2025.

Can Toncoin reach $5 this cycle?

Despite the fact that Toncoin’s summer hype wore off, it is still showing great numbers. The blockchain registered over 5.5 million monthly active users, surpassing Ronin and Arbitrum.

In terms of price performance, Toncoin is still doing good. The token is trading within a corrective descending channel, stabilizing in a demand zone between $4.50 and $5.10, which aligns with key Fibonacci retracement levels.

Recent activity saw Toncoin retesting support at $4.71, confirming strong buyer interest. The price currently tests resistance at $5.17, with a breakout above the descending trendline needed to signal a bullish reversal.

The RSI shows renewed momentum after rebounding from oversold levels, with targets at $6.00 and $6.91 if the breakout materializes. An extended rally could see Toncoin revisiting $7.83, its previous peak. However, failure to clear resistance may lead to a retest of the $5.10-$4.50 range, where buyers are expected to re-enter.

1Fuel – building a revolutionary ecosystem

1Fuel (OFT) is rapidly establishing itself as a leading altcoin in 2025, offering a revolutionary ecosystem that sets it apart from competitors like Core Wallet and Ledger Wallet. By combining advanced DeFi features with user-centric tools, 1Fuel delivers a seamless and secure experience for digital asset management.

One of 1Fuel’s standout features is its DEX wallet, which enables one-click cross-chain transactions. Unlike traditional wallets, users can swap assets across blockchains effortlessly without needing multiple wallets or tokens. Security is a top priority, with built-in privacy tools such as mixers and disposable wallets, ensuring user anonymity and protection.

Beyond trading, 1Fuel is shaping the future of decentralized finance by integrating practical financial tools like crypto credit and debit cards. These allow users to make real-world purchases in cash directly from their digital currency holdings, promoting DeFi as a part of everyday life. The platform also includes peer-to-peer exchanges and AI-driven tools, creating a comprehensive digital finance solution.

Currently in its presale stage, 1Fuel has already sold over 150 million tokens and raised over $1.4 million, with prices rising from $0.01 to $0.017. Early investors have seen over 50% gains, and a limited-time 20% bonus adds further appeal. With DeFi adoption projected to soar, 1Fuel’s innovative ecosystem is well-positioned for exponential growth.

The Bottom Line

While Toncoin is planning on reaching $5 this year, 1Fuel is positioned to outperform most of the altcoin market with a promising pre-release stage and immense growth potential.

