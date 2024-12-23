Iqra Naseer on the Evolution Of Artificial Intelligence and Block chain In Cybersecurity

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, few fields have garnered as much attention and intrigue as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. Their intertwined journey—from the rudimentary prototypes of the past to the sophisticated systems of today—stands as a testament to human ingenuity and adaptability. This symbiotic relationship has consistently remained at the forefront of technology conversations.

In this vibrant, fast-evolving arena, Iqra has emerged as a pioneer, shaping the landscape of cloud computing with her innovative solutions.

For over 9 years I have been working with cybersecurity tools applied machine learning to detect patterns in network traffic and identify potential threats.

She explains. “There are several compelling reasons why the detection of cybersecurity threats needs to evolve as old systems were limited in their ability to handle complex threats and large datasets.

First, she says that Deep learning built on machine learning by introducing neural networks that could process large amounts of unstructured data. This enabled systems to go beyond traditional malware detection and become more effective at analyzing behaviors and network traffic. Deep-learning-powered AI systems showed exceptional accuracy in identifying sophisticated attacks like advanced persistent threats

Secondly, Iqra further states that the latest evolution, which has also democratized the use of AI in cybersecurity, is generative AI. It can not only detect threats but also simulate and anticipate new attack vectors by creating synthetic data and scenarios. While powerful, generative AI also poses risks, as attackers can use it to create more sophisticated cyberattacks.

Iqra says that data is the main assets for any of the origanization and companies are spending million of dollars to protect and safe guard the data. With respect to data protection, an organization’s security strategy should take measures to prevent threat actors from accessing sensitive data and manage backups effectively to prevent ransomware or other threats, and ensure constant data availability,

She refers to her ground breaking project implementation “Blockchain-and AI based Data Integrity System to protect the data from cyber-attacks” in the client organization, Blockchain-based data integrity systems have a distributed, public, and permissionless network architecture and use cryptographic hashes for reliable data verification. Together, these characteristics help ensure the data’s immutability, dependability, and transparency, creating a safe online space where data manipulation is practically impossible and confidence in digital records is greatly increased. Because of its built-in public key infrastructure and sophisticated cryptography, it offers a strong defense against various cyberattacks.

“I’ve always had a keen interest in cyber security and data protection and the desire to harness its potential,” Iqra shares. “As I learned about evolution of cyber security with machine learning algorithms, block-chain technologies, deployment models, and migration strategies, I developed the ability to design, implement, and maintain data security and protect it from cyber-threats.”

Iqra reveals that block chain and AI based data integrity systems enhance the organization data protection offering as once data has been entered into a blockchain, it cannot be modified or deleted, thus preventing malicious alteration. Further data is often encrypted, ensuring that it can only be read by authorized persons. She highlights that bock chain algorithms do not store data on a single server, but it is distributed across numerous nodes thus reducing the risk of data loss and enables the use of pseudonymous identities, limiting the amount of personal information shared.

Iqra knows that tech is always changing and it is surrounded with multiple challenges But her dedication to technological innovation, coupled with a deep understanding of organization needs, will allow her to keep up herself equipped with the latest technology trends. She continuous to expand the horizons of mitigating the cyber-attack and protecting the data integrity with her remarkable researches across the world.