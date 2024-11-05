IOV2055 Symposium – Malaysian Chapter Wraps Up Successfully; Next Stop: Thailand

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 5th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, The Internet of Values 2055 (IOV2055) Symposium – Malaysian Chapter concluded with a resounding success on October 3rd, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur. This landmark event, one of the largest Web3 gatherings in Southeast Asia this year, collaboratively brought together nearly 700 entrepreneurs, thought leaders, blockchain experts and tech enthusiasts to forge the future of the internet. The event’s success was bolstered by a successful strategic partnership between IOV2055, Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Bitcoin Malaysia, allowing attendees to access three conferences with a single registration.

The Malaysian chapter builds on the momentum of its predecessor, Chain Innovation Malaysia and IOV2055 Symposium which took place in Singapore on September 19, 2024, during TOKEN 2049. Both events reached full capacity, setting an impressive tone for the entire IOV2055 event series.

IOV2055 showcased a content-driven approach, addressing crucial topics such as blockchain adaptation, digital economy, decentralized Artificial intelligence (AI), Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and user adoption in the evolving digital landscape. Thought-provoking addresses by Jagdish Pandya from BlockOn, Harpreet Maan from IKKA and Dr. Hisham Ismail of Ihsan Dhahab explored the core values of IOV2055, the vision for a unified digital future, and the potential of innovative platforms to drive financial inclusion.

A significant highlight of the day was the signing of key Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) among industry leaders. These partnerships, including IKKA with Ihsan Dhahab joining forces to pioneer an Islamic decentralized finance (iDeFi) ecosystem, IKKA and DIFY, teaming up to establish decentralized finance solutions tailored for the Web3.0 gaming sector and EMERGE with MDEC, aiming to drive growth and innovation within the Web3 gaming ecosystem. Further solidifying Malaysia’s position at the forefront of the digital revolution, the event marked the launch of the nation’s first Web3 gaming council. This initiative will foster the development and growth of the Web3 gaming sector in Malaysia, positioning the country as a global leader in this exciting space.

The symposium also featured a competitive pitching session hosted by Web3Preneur and BitAngels, providing startups with a platform to present their ideas to potential investors and the public. Praveer Tiwari from Nuchain emerged as the winner, followed by Yujing Wong from FarmDirect and Nasrul from Halal Scan. This session, along with numerous networking opportunities throughout the event, fostered connections and potential collaborations among industry leaders and innovators.

Aligning with Malaysia’s forward-thinking regulatory environment and vibrant fintech ecosystem, the IOV2055 Symposium supports the Malaysia Madani vision and the country’s commitment to fostering innovation

Harpreet Singh Maan, Co-Founder of IOV2055, emphasised the event’s significance, stating, Today’s discussions highlight the power of collaboration between technology innovators, investors, government agencies, and institutions in driving a values-driven digital future. The IOV2055 Symposium is more than just technology talks—it’s an advocacy for a thought process to build the future on shared values and a way to bring like-minded people together to discuss and debate these ideas.”

Adding to this, Jagdish Pandya (JP), Co-Founder of IOV2055 & Founder of BlockOn, shared his vision for the initiative:

“BlockOn has been an ecosystem enabler, and we have invested deeply in building the blockchain ecosystem in Malaysia. Our previous initiatives, such as Malaysia Blockchain Week 2019), the Blockchain Meets Industry 4.0 Conference (which notably featured the involvement of former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, demonstrating high-level support for the industry), and our partnership with Blockchain Village, demonstrate our commitment to fostering innovation in this space. IOV2055 was born from the belief that the future of Web3 lies in the convergence of decentralisation, AI, BI, cloud technologies, and more. This is the Internet of Values, and I believe IOV2055 will play a crucial role in shaping this future. We aim to bring IOV2055 to all major Web3 hubs around the world.”

The success of the IOV2055 Symposium – Malaysian Chapter was made possible through the support of key partners including MDEC, Bitcoin Malaysia, Access Blockchain Association Malaysia, Ihsan Dhahab Sdn Bhd, NuChain, IKKA.IO, Web3Preneur, and many others.

Following the resounding success of its Malaysian Chapter, the IOV2055 Symposium is taking its mission to foster collaboration and drive Web3 innovation to new heights with upcoming events in Thailand and India. The IOV2055 Symposium – Thailand Chapter will be held on November 8th, 2024, at the S31 Sukhumvit Hotel in Bangkok, coinciding with DevCon. The series will then head to India for the IOV2055 Symposium – India Chapter during India Blockchain Month in December, featuring a month-long Web3 extravaganza with meetups, hackathons, networking events, and conferences across 15 cities. These events will bring together key stakeholders in the Web3 space to explore the evolving digital landscape, forge partnerships, and shape the future of the internet. Stay tuned for registration details and further updates on the IOV2055 website and social media channels.

For interviews, collaboration/partnership inquiries & further information on IOV2055 Symposiums, please reach out to us at partnerships@iov2055.com.To join us for the IOV2055 Symposium – Thailand chapter, register via this link https://lu.ma/zy8ao46l.

About BlockOn

Blockon Ventures, is a pioneer in the blockchain and crypto events space since 2017 with a proven track record of organising successful events such as India Blockchain Week, Malaysia Blockchain Week, and Thailand Blockchain Week. As a leading force in Asia’s dynamic Web3 landscape, Blockon Ventures has orchestrated over 125+ events in 10+ countries, bringing together a community of 70,000+ attendees, 2,500+ influential speakers, and backed by 700+ supportive sponsors and 125+ leading media outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur, CNN, and Bloomberg.

Learn more here about BlockOn : www.blockon.biz

About Blocklime

Blocklime aims to be a blockchain thought leader and DLT enabler, challenging the status quo and re-engineering trust.Founded in 2017, Blocklime is a Malaysian DLT software company specialising in Blockchain development, consulting & training.

Learn more here about Blocklime : www.blocklime.com