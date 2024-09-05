IObit Uninstaller 13 Free: Easily Uninstall Unwanted Programs and Windows Extensions in One Click

After installing a lot of apps, does your Windows PC run slowly? Have you ever put in a program that came with extra stuff you can’t get rid of? It’s also possible that you’re sick of the annoying toolbars and plug-ins that come with your browser. There’s no need to look any further – IObit Uninstaller 13 Free can fix all of these issues and more, leaving your PC clean, light, and quick.

Key Feature

1. Complete Software Removal

IObit Uninstaller 13 Free makes sure that all of the software is gone, unlike Windows’ built-in uninstaller, which sometimes leaves behind files. By looking for extra files and registry entries, it makes sure that none are left behind. This frees up space on your hard drive and stops problems that could happen when you install new software.

2. Windows Apps and Extensions

Windows apps and plugins that come with the computer can be a pain, especially if you don’t use them very often or need them. You can easily get rid of these apps with IObit Uninstaller 13 Free, which gives you more control over your system and its resources. People who use Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, or XP will find this function very useful.

3. Browser Plug-in Removal

Plug-ins for your computer can make the web better for you, but they can also slow it down and invade your privacy. With IObit Uninstaller 13 Free, you can control and get rid of plug-ins that you don’t want in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Internet Explorer, among others. This makes your computer work better and keeps you safer online.

4. Uninstall in bulk

That’s why IObit Uninstaller 13 Free knows that time is of importance. You can choose several programs to uninstall at once with the batch uninstall tool. This saves you time and effort and speeds up the process of uninstalling.

5. Health of Software

The Software Health tool gives you a full report on all the software you have installed, showing you which programs are out-of-date or could be vulnerable. If you keep your software up to date, you can avoid security risks and make sure your programs work well.

6. Installation Monitoring

IObit Uninstaller 13 Free has an installation monitoring tool that stops installations that you don’t want. It keeps track of new installs and lets you know about bundled software or possible threats, giving you the chance to refuse unwanted additions.

Make Your PC Faster, Safer, and Smoother

1. Clean & Light PC

Installing a lot of apps at once can slow down your PC over time. IObit Uninstaller 13 fixes this problem by completely getting rid of useless programs and the files that go with them. All of these things are logged programs, folders, registries, and any extra files that are shown at a glance, making it easy to clean up. Powerful Uninstall technology stands out because it makes it easy to get rid of programs that won’t go away. To remove an app, all you have to do is right-click on its icon and choose “Powerful Install.”

2. Safe & Smooth Browser

You can lose your privacy and browse more slowly with malicious toolbars and plug-ins. IObit Uninstaller 13 is great at getting rid of these threats, keeping your data safe, and making your time online better. With the bigger database, it’s now possible to find and get rid of more harmful add-ons and toolbars from Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Internet Explorer. The new Browser Notification Block tool also lets users turn off annoying pop-up notifications, which makes the internet a better place to be.

3. Do-not-Disturb & Secure Surfing

Getting spam alerts and annoying pop-ups can be very annoying. With its “Do not disturb” option, IObit Uninstaller 13 has a way to fix this problem. If you check the box next to Disturbing Notifications before reviewing, the software will show you a list of all the pop-ups that are allowed on websites and Windows apps. You can turn off these annoying alerts in Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, and all Windows apps with just one click. You can browse the web more safely, quickly, and easily.

4. Run Android Apps on Windows 11

With Windows 11, you can now properly run Android apps on a Windows PC, but the installation process can be tricky. IObit Uninstaller 13 makes this process easier, so it’s simple to put Android apps on your Windows 11 PC. If you drag an APK file onto the APK Installer, it will be installed immediately, so you don’t have to do anything else. You can also quickly remove the Android apps you install with IObit Uninstaller, which makes it even more useful.

In Conclusion

Anyone who wants to keep their PC clean, light, and fast should get IObit Uninstaller 13 Free from IObit. Because it is so powerful, it can get rid of unwanted programs, Windows apps, and browser plug-ins totally, leaving no trace. It’s a complete solution for all your uninstallation needs, and it now lets you handle Android apps on Windows 11. You can get it for Free and see how it improves the speed and security of your computing device.

