io.finnet Strengthens Institutional DeFi Security Through Strategic Blockaid Integration

io.finnet, a leader in digital asset infrastructure and security, has announced a strategic enhancement to its platform through an integration with Blockaid’s real-time security technology, a move aimed at fortifying security for institutional DeFi users. Known for its innovative solutions in self-custody, instant settlement, and access to payment rails, io.finnet empowers organizations with secure and efficient tools for managing digital assets.

The integration of Blockaid provides io.finnet users with real-time transaction simulation, validation, and risk detection, allowing institutions to view potential transaction impacts and risks before they occur. This added layer of insight equips institutions to make data-driven, informed decisions, amplifying security in an environment where trust and clarity are essential.

“Our commitment to providing secure and transparent solutions for institutional DeFi users is paramount,” said Jacob Plaster, CTO at io.finnet. “This integration with Blockaid marks a significant milestone, enabling our users to engage with digital assets confidently. “

Blockaid’s technology, trusted by prominent blockchain organizations like Coinbase, and MetaMask, is specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of institutional DeFi participants. Blockaid’s simulation tools analyze transaction behavior and potential risks, including exposure to malicious entities, irregular asset transfers, and risky approvals.

Ido Ben Natan, CEO of Blockaid said, “To truly deliver on the promises of the blockchain, enterprises need solutions like io.finnet and they need to be able to trust the technology. We’re proud to work with io.finnet to provide the security tools its users need to transact with confidence.”

Blockaid’s simulation engine provides users with a preview of each transaction’s impact, covering asset transfers, SWAPs, and smart contract interactions across Ethereum-compatible chains. Institutions now have the tools to manage assets across multiple chains with confidence, knowing that each transaction is carefully analyzed and validated.

Each transaction preview offers insights into asset flows, including incoming and outgoing tokens, USD value changes, and potential risk indicators, empowering io.finnet’s institutional users to preemptively identify threats. With io.finnet’s focus on transparency and control, this partnership adds a significant layer of protection to prevent fraudulent activity and reduce exposure to security threats.

In an era where digital assets and DeFi protocols are rapidly evolving, io.finnet’s partnership with Blockaid positions it as a forward-looking solution for institutional clients navigating the DeFi landscape. By implementing Blockaid’s technology, io.finnet affirms its commitment to preemptive security, helping institutions operate in decentralized finance with enhanced confidence and reduced risk.

About io.finnet

At io.finnet, we believe that secure and seamless access to digital assets is paramount. We provide innovative digital asset infrastructure solutions for various industries, including finance. Our expertise spans enterprise blockchain, cryptographic security, multi-party computation (MPC), and lightning-fast secure APIs. Our comprehensive product portfolio includes:

io.network: A 24/7 instant settlement platform leveraging private blockchain technology.

io.vault: A self-custody solution enabling businesses to securely manage their digital assets.

io.flow: A network of payment providers for processing multi-currency transactions through local and cross-border payment rails.

io.ID: A self-owned digital identity solution that empowers users to secure their online presence with unparalleled security and convenience.

Learn more on www.iofinnet.com

About Blockaid

Blockaid is the leading onchain security platform trusted by organizations like Metamaks, Coinbase, Stellar, and more. The Blockaid platform provides insight into onchain activity, detects malicious transactions, smart contracts, tokens, and dApps, and enables organizations to prevent and mitigate threats in real time. To date, Blockaid has scanned $5.4+ billion transactions, 630+ million dApps, and 220+ million tokens, and defended against $5.3+ billion in potential losses.

Learn more on https://www.blockaid.io/