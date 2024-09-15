Investors Ditch Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) for Rollblock – Why This New Crypto Is Set To Dominate 

It’s that time of year when the bear market’s icy grip tightens. In fact, even the promising Litecoin’s scalability strides and Cardano’s research-based Ouroboros network have both been unceremoniously branded as ‘ghost chains.’ The claims are no idle chatter!

Savvy investors are shifting away from struggling assets and moving towards Rollblock’s GameFi online ingenuity and presale surge. Rollblock’s vision of revolutionizing the global GameFi market has driven its presale up by 160% to $3.4M in just a few weeks. Why is this new project making waves in the DeFi sphere?

Litecoin’s Struggles Despite Whale Activity

Litecoin, once viewed as a scaled alternative to Bitcoin’s large computational inefficiencies, has seen hope fade for its token’s long-term success. Despite efforts to remain relevant, LTC has continued to drop to new lows even in the face of growing whale activity. Litecoin’s quarterly performance is disappointing, showing a 43% drop from its $110 yearly high to around $61.

This significant decline from its once-impressive peak of $413 is concerning. On-chain data from Santiment revealed a 25% increase in large transactions, which suggests that major investors are offloading their holdings. While RSI data indicates some positive momentum, Litecoin’s ecosystem shows little activity, making its future prospects uncertain.

Cardano Wobbling Between Gains and Losses Post-Chang Upgrade

Cardano is no stranger to market volatility, but the bear market has particularly hit ADA hard. Despite the network’s third-generation technology and its highly anticipated Chang Upgrade, which introduced on-chain governance to the Cardano blockchain, ADA has faced significant challenges.

The Chang Upgrade became a “sell-the-news” event for ADA holders, and the price has struggled to maintain gains. After retesting a falling wedge, ADA shed 15% from its August high and fell to $0.339. Adding to the uncertainty, a mysterious wallet transferring millions of ADA has raised concerns about a broader sell-off in the market.

Rollblock Surges as LTC and ADA Investors Flock to Its iGaming Ingenuity

Experienced investors understand that where innovation goes, money follows. Many investors who previously held positions in Litecoin and Cardano have now moved on to Rollblock, seeing more potential in this new GameFi project. The reasons are straightforward; Rollblock offers significantly more upside potential than either Litecoin or Cardano.

For the first time, the iGaming market is being reimagined through a decentralized, crypto-based platform with cutting-edge, AI-backed technology. Rollblock offers value-driven utility, setting itself apart with its revenue-sharing program, which incentivizes participation in the platform. This, combined with its passive earning opportunities, such as staking and hold-to-earn rewards, ensures that users benefit from multiple streams of income.

Rollblock’s strategic positioning within DeFi and the massive global entertainment industry, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, has also captured the attention of investors leaving Litecoin and ADA. The project’s potential to tap into both markets could lead to massive gains in the future.

Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Continues

Currently in its sixth presale stage, Rollblock has seen continued demand push its price to new all-time highs. In fact, Rollblock reached five all-time highs last month alone and has surged 160% to $0.026. This creates an appealing opportunity for investors looking to get in early on what could be this year’s top-performing investment.

Discover the exciting potential of the Rollblock (RBLK) presale today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/