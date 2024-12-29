Interview with Samant Kumar: Redefining Agile Practices and Driving Transformation Across Industries

We sat down with Samant Kumar, a renowned Portfolio Manager and Agile Program Manager, whose contributions have redefined Agile practices across the Insurance, Banking, and Financial Services industries. With over 21 years of experience, Samant has played a pivotal role in leading large-scale transformations, implementing innovative methodologies, and mentoring future leaders. His accolades include the Globee Award for Technology, the Claro Award for Agile Excellence, Global recognition award, Cynopsis Standout award and recognition as one of the “Top 5 Influential Personalities of 2024” by The CXO Time. In addition to his professional achievements, Samant is a Fellow Member of THREWS – The Research World, a prolific speaker, and a published author.

In this exclusive conversation, Samant takes us through his journey, the challenges of large-scale Agile transformations, and his vision for the future of program management.

The Path from Engineer to Agile Visionary

Reflecting on his career trajectory, Samant shares, “The journey from engineering to becoming a thought leader in Agile transformation has been both fulfilling and enlightening. It started with a love for problem-solving and technology, which gradually evolved into a passion for building teams and driving collaboration. Agile methodologies became the natural extension of that passion, enabling me to help organizations deliver value faster and adapt to change with greater agility.”

Samant’s transition from technical roles to leadership has been marked by a commitment to empowering stakeholders and fostering a culture of continuous learning. His ability to marry technical expertise with strategic program management has set him apart as a trailblazer in the field.

Innovating Agile for Real-World Challenges

In the ever-evolving landscape of Agile, Samant emphasizes the importance of adaptability. “Agile isn’t just a methodology—it’s a mindset,” he explains. “While frameworks like SAFe and Scrum provide structure, my focus has always been on tailoring these practices to the unique dynamics of each team and organization.”

At Capgemini, Samant introduced innovative retrospective formats that transformed feedback sessions into engaging and actionable discussions. His ability to customize Agile practices has allowed teams to unlock their potential and deliver sustained growth.

Transforming Complex Organizations

Leading transformations at Fortune500 clients has presented unique challenges. Samant highlights one of the most significant hurdles: aligning teams with different levels of Agile maturity. “It’s not uncommon for large organizations to resist change,” he notes. “During the Self-Service Portal Modernization, I focused on building a shared vision through tools like value stream mapping, consistent backlog refinements, closed-feedback loop and incremental delivery . Demonstrating quick wins was key to building trust and momentum.”

His strategic use of tools like Jira and AzureDevOps(ADO) has ensured transparency and helped teams stay aligned, even in the most complex environments.

The Joy of Mentorship and Community Engagement

For Samant, mentoring and judging prestigious awards like Globee, Stevie, and Claro go beyond professional accolades—they’re about giving back. “These roles allow me to stay connected with the brightest minds and most innovative ideas in the industry. Mentoring, especially, is a two-way street. I learn just as much from the next generation of leaders as they do from me.”

Samant’s dedication to fostering talent and innovation is evident in his active involvement in initiatives like MEN WHO MENTOR, which focus on developing leadership skills in young minds and more than 1700 minutes of mentoring at adplist.org.

A Voice in the Agile Community

Samant’s contributions extend beyond the workplace to thought leadership in Agile. “Writing and speaking have always been my way of sharing knowledge and sparking meaningful conversations,” he says. His book chapter in A Practical Guide to Agile Project Management and articles on platforms like Medium, PEX process network and DZone offer actionable insights drawn from real-world experience.

As a speaker at global conferences like PMI Houston 50th conference & Expo, Agile 2024, Johns Hopkins Product management competition, regular speaking at PMI Houston chapter, Samant has tackled pressing topics such as “Scaled Agility” , “Leadership lessons for modern minds, Strategies for solving product case and AI Driven Agility.” “These events are an opportunity to bridge the gap between theory and practice,” he explains. “The feedback I receive is a reminder of how impactful practical examples and interactive discussions can be.”

Honors and Recognition

Among Samant’s many accolades, his recent induction as a Fellow Member of THREWS – The Research World and Hackathon Raptors stands out as a career milestone. “This recognition is a testament to my commitment to advancing research and innovation in Agile methodologies,” he shares. “It motivates me to continue contributing to both academic and practical advancements in program management.”

Leadership Lessons for the Next Generation

Samant’s advice for aspiring leaders is simple yet profound: “Leadership is about inspiring trust and collaboration. Stay curious, embrace change, and never stop investing in your own growth—whether through certifications, networking, or learning from failures. Most importantly, lead with empathy. Understand your team’s aspirations and create an environment where they can thrive.”

Looking Ahead

As he reflects on his career and looks to the future, Samant remains committed to driving innovation and inspiring others. “Agile is not just about delivering projects—it’s about transforming how we work and think. The journey is ongoing, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together in the years ahead.”

Samant Kumar’s story is one of resilience, innovation, and unwavering dedication to excellence. His ability to balance technical expertise with visionary leadership continues to inspire teams and organizations worldwide.