Interview with Rahul Saoji: Senior Manager in SAP, Data Analytics, and AI

Q: Thank you for joining us today, Rahul. Let’s delve into your impressive background. Could you tell us about your journey in the realm of SAP, Data Analytics, and AI?

A: Absolutely. My journey began with a Bachelor’s in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from St. Vincent Pallotti College of Engineering in Nagpur, India. From there, I ventured into the dynamic world of SAP, where I’ve honed my skills in project management, system architecture, and business process optimization.

Q: Your expertise is quite diverse. Could you highlight some of your key responsibilities and achievements in your recent role at Mohawk Industries?

A: Certainly. At Mohawk Industries, I’ve been leading projects in Sales, Service, and Commerce Cloud domains. My role demands a strategic vision, technical acumen, and effective leadership to drive successful outcomes across diverse projects within the organization. I oversee project planning, execution, and monitoring, ensuring alignment with organizational goals. Additionally, I manage a diverse team of onshore and offshore resources, facilitating communication between business stakeholders and IT teams while also managing budgets and fostering innovation in system architecture.

Q: Your tenure at Ernst and Young LLP showcases your expertise in various SAP implementations. Could you share some insights into your experiences there?

A: At Ernst and Young LLP, I had the opportunity to lead and contribute to several significant projects. Notably, at Sand Diego Gas and Electric, I served as the SAP Training Lead, designing and implementing SAP ISU data models for custom reporting needs. I also facilitated the implementation of Knoa User Experience Management (UEM) systems at Southern California Edison, enabling the organization to monitor end-user proficiency effectively. These experiences allowed me to leverage my skills in requirement gathering, system design, and user training to drive impactful outcomes for clients.

Q: Your journey has taken you to various corners of the globe, including roles at Accenture in both the US and India. How have these experiences shaped your approach to consulting and project management?

A: My experiences at Accenture provided me with invaluable opportunities to work on diverse projects and collaborate with teams across different geographies. Whether it was designing CRM business processes for LG&E and KU Energy in the US or leading CRM 7.4 implementation projects for Australian Gas and Light in India, each experience enriched my understanding of client needs and strengthened my ability to deliver innovative solutions. These experiences have underscored the importance of effective communication, collaboration, and adaptability in consulting and project management.

Q: Lastly, outside of the professional realm, we understand you have a range of hobbies. How do you balance your passion for carpentry, cooking, gardening, and singing with your demanding career?

A: Balancing my hobbies with my career is essential for maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Engaging in activities like carpentry, cooking, gardening, and singing allows me to unwind, recharge, and explore my creative side outside of work. Whether it’s building furniture, experimenting with new recipes, tending to my garden, or singing along to my favorite tunes, these hobbies bring me joy and fulfillment, enhancing both my personal and professional life.

Q: Thank you, Rahul, for sharing your insights and experiences with us today. It’s been a pleasure speaking with you.

A: Thank you for having me. It’s been a pleasure discussing my journey and passion for SAP, Data Analytics, and AI.