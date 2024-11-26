This is an interview with Modestas Mankus, Founder, Talks Grow.

Modestas, can you tell us a bit about your journey to becoming an e-commerce expert? What piqued your interest in this field?

Honestly, it wasn’t something that came to me quickly. I didn’t wake up one day and think, ‘e-commerce is my destiny.’ My journey started in the creative world, founding Our Culture Mag when I was 19. That experience taught me the power of digital platforms, how audiences engage, and what makes people stick around. I think the human behavior side of e-commerce is what I really love. I love finding ways to make the user experience better, implementing elements that help with conversions. It’s a rewarding job for the mind.

Many of our readers are aspiring entrepreneurs. Could you share a pivotal moment in your career that helped solidify your expertise in e-commerce?

Of course. One of the most pivotal moments came during a project where I was tasked with creating a brand-new e-commerce site. The challenge wasn’t just to create sales but to build the whole user experience from scratch. Many elements and hours later, I managed to develop something I’d be proud of, and I would say has delivered solid results.

You mentioned that newsletters are a successful marketing channel for your e-commerce clients. Can you elaborate on a specific A/B testing strategy that yielded significant positive results?

For Talks, we did a series of newsletters targeting specific niches, offering web design. We took two different halves of the audience, only changing the subject line. One subject line had chatty and humorous tone to it. The other had corporate jargon. As expected, the funny-humorous subject line outperformed the other massively. Certainly, one of the best eye-openers I’ve done.

In your experience, how important is it for e-commerce businesses to stay updated on the latest platform trends like the shift towards WooCommerce? Any advice for businesses hesitant to switch platforms?

Switching isn’t always key, but keeping up with trends can keep you in the loop with the latest tech that helps in converting and retaining customers. Human behavior doesn’t change; they all want an easy experience that’s convenient, and finding tech that helps with that is essential.

You highlighted the effectiveness of personalized email marketing. What are your thoughts on utilizing customer purchase data for crafting personalized offers and recommendations? Any tools you’d recommend?

Mailchimp, FunnelKit Automations, and Autoklose are the three tools I’d use for personalized offers. Mailchimp and Autoklose are email-related, and FunnelKit is for those looking to create funnels that help bring back customers.

With the increasing focus on sustainability, how can e-commerce businesses balance inventory management with environmentally conscious practices? Any success stories you can share?

Using AI and trends certainly helps. I think most companies would have people managing this. However, the most successful stories I hear are from the print-on-demand niches. They could be the future of sustainable fashion.

Checkout offers seem like a clever tactic to boost order values. What are some creative yet effective checkout offer strategies you’ve implemented for your clients?

Affordable, last-minute add-ons are a smart way to boost your average order value and drive extra sales. The key is to offer small, convenient items at checkout—something so simple it doesn’t require a second thought. The goal isn’t to make the customer pause or deliberate but to provide an easy ‘why-not?’ addition to their purchase.

Many e-commerce businesses struggle with building brand loyalty. Based on your experience, what’s one actionable strategy businesses can implement to cultivate stronger customer relationships?

Loyalty is a long-term game, like branding. I believe both go hand-in-hand. For the short term, creating a flawless experience with a solid product will help create loyalty. Otherwise, email reminders that are personal aid in loyalty.

Looking ahead, what emerging e-commerce trends are you most excited about and why?

Certainly, customer service and AI mixing together can be wonderful. I don’t think it will replace people but will make their lives easier when it comes to management questions and also will help the marketing and sales team when it comes to creating funnels and getting sales.

Thanks for sharing your knowledge and expertise. Is there anything else you’d like to add?

For those starting out, don’t be scared to fail. Importantly, fail quickly so you can learn and improve.