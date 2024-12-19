This is an interview with Manasvini Krishna, Founder, Boss as a Service

Manasvini, can you tell us a bit about yourself and your journey to becoming an expert in remote work?

I’m a lawyer by training, but a coder and entrepreneur by passion and profession. I work on several different products at once—most of them centered around improving people’s productivity and accountability—so I can say I have some experience in making a remote working experience more effective and creating some strategies to keep it smooth-sailing.

What key experiences have shaped your perspective on the benefits and challenges of remote work?

I think for most working professionals anywhere in the world, COVID-19 was the biggest challenge and opportunity in remote working. From my own experience of working from home during the pandemic, I can say that the benefits and challenges of remote working are subjective—not everyone will have the same kind of issues in getting technology access, isolation, productivity, and focus.

But no matter what situation you are in, there are a few simple things you can try to keep this system going well. This includes creating a detailed schedule, getting an accountability partner, or body doubling.

You’ve previously mentioned the concept of ‘body doubling’ for productivity. How else can remote workers combat feelings of isolation and maintain a strong work-life balance?

Isolation leads to a loss of motivation, which can affect your productivity and outcomes. Apart from body-doubling, going to a co-working space can be effective in preventing this feeling of being alone. If you’d rather stay at home, doing something simple like turning on instrumental music or “white noise” on the television can be helpful too, provided it is not distracting.

Transitioning from an office environment to a home office can be challenging. What are some common pitfalls remote workers should be aware of, and how can they be avoided?

One thing I think most workers don’t realize until they’ve started remote jobs is the shift in mindset they need. When you work in an office, you are in a professional environment, wearing “smart” clothes, and have a set schedule for the day.

This changes when you are at home in your “comfy” pajamas and appear to have the whole day to do work and run personal errands. You need to consciously remind yourself that work needs to be done, even if you are not “in-office.”

Many people believe that a dedicated workspace is essential for remote work success. What are your thoughts on this, and what tips do you have for creating a productive and inspiring home office environment?

A dedicated workspace is absolutely beneficial for people who can set one up. Not only does it improve your focus when you’re working, but it also helps you create an invisible divide between your own work mode and relaxed mode, so you are able to change gears and have a better work-life balance.

This workspace doesn’t need to be fancy—all you need is a desk, a point to plug in your devices, fresh air, sunlight, and enough distance from distractions. An added bonus would be motivational posters to keep you happy and focused while working.

Technology plays a crucial role in facilitating remote work. What are your essential tech tools or software recommendations for effective communication and collaboration within a remote team?

Slack, I think, is the most popular tool out there for remote teams. Others I would recommend are Notion, which lets you set up an internal portal for the team, and Trello, which lets a team create and edit kanban boards with tasks.

Building a strong company culture can be more challenging with a dispersed team. How can leaders foster a sense of community and connection among remote employees?

One thing leaders need to understand is that all the in-office strategies will not work for remote teams. Virtual “stand-ups” have replaced daily morning meetings and check-ins, but you need to ask yourself whether there may be times when they take away from productivity rather than add to it.

Another strategy would be to keep employees motivated and help them bond by introducing “challenges”–set a monthly work or personal goal for the employees and let them track each other’s progress. The key here would be to not make it feel like “work”–let them have a bit of fun with it to help the community develop organically.

What final piece of advice would you give to someone considering making the switch to remote work or those looking to thrive in a remote work environment?

Remote work is subjective—just make sure you understand all of its benefits and challenges before you make the transition. Even if it does not start right, actively work to create a system that works for you, and bring in some novelty to stop it from getting monotonous.