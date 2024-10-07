Interview with Kristin Marquet, Founder, Marquet Media

This is an exclusive interview with Kristin Marquet, an expert in tech, analytics, and public relations. She is the Founder of Marquet Media, a branding and PR consultancy in New York City.

Welcome, Kristin! Can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and what led you to become such a prominent voice in the world of female entrepreneurship?

Thank you so much for the welcome! I’m Kristin, the Founder/Owner of Marquet Media and FemFounder. My entrepreneurial journey began with Marquet Media, where I dedicated myself to providing strategic marketing solutions specifically tailored for women-led businesses. At Marquet Media, I witnessed firsthand the challenges female entrepreneurs face and the incredible potential they have when given the right support and resources. This experience inspired me to expand my mission by creating FemFounder—a community empowering female entrepreneurs through connection, shared experiences, and access to essential financial strategies. At FemFounder, we focus on building a supportive environment where women can thrive, grow their businesses, and achieve their dreams. Seeing so many success stories and the positive impact we make together has solidified my commitment to being a prominent voice in the world of female entrepreneurship. It’s so rewarding to help pave the way for more women to succeed and build impactful, sustainable businesses.

Your journey with FemFounder is inspiring. Could you share some pivotal moments or decisions that shaped your path and led to the impact FemFounder has today?

After establishing Marquet Media and working closely with many women-led businesses, I saw firsthand their challenges—securing funding to balancing personal and professional lives. This insight drove me to create FemFounder. Another key decision was prioritizing authenticity and building genuine relationships within our community, which has been instrumental in building trust and collaboration. Additionally, using technology to streamline our operations and enhance our offerings allowed us to effectively reach and support more women. These moments and decisions have collectively shaped FemFounder into a supportive platform, helping countless female entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and make a meaningful impact in their industries.

You’ve talked about burnout being misconstrued as a time management issue. What are some actionable steps readers can take to identify and address the root causes of burnout in their own lives, beyond just tweaking their schedules?

Burnout is often mistakenly seen as merely a time-management issue, but at FemFounder, we know its roots run much deeper. To address burnout, look at your calendar to see tasks that can be delegated or streamlined. Pay attention to emotional triggers—specific projects or interactions that consistently cause stress. Setting clear boundaries between work and personal life is important, whether establishing fixed work hours or creating a dedicated space to disconnect at the end of the day. Focusing on self-care activities like exercising, meditating, or spending quality time with loved ones can improve your mindset and well-being. Additionally, seek support from mentors, peers, or professionals who can provide guidance and relief.

The Black Friday bundle strategy seems very effective! Can you share any tips on how entrepreneurs can identify similar opportunities to bundle their products or services for maximum impact throughout the year?

Understand your customers’ needs and identify which of your products or services complement each other naturally. Look for patterns in what your customers frequently purchase together, or the challenges they face that multiple offerings can solve.

You mentioned segmenting your email list for the Black Friday campaign. What advice do you have for businesses, particularly smaller ones, on building and effectively segmenting their email lists for targeted marketing?

Focus on quality over quantity. Ask for sign-ups through your website, social media channels, and at events by offering valuable incentives like exclusive discounts, free resources, or insightful newsletters. Ensure your sign-up forms capture critical information, such as customer preferences, purchase history, and demographics. This data is invaluable for creating meaningful segments.

The ‘Spooky Storytelling’ Halloween campaign sounds like a fun and engaging way to connect with your audience. How important is it for brands to embrace these kinds of creative, out-of-the-box marketing approaches, and what are some key things to keep in mind when doing so?

Ensure that the theme aligns with your brand’s values and message to maintain authenticity. Prioritize engagement by encouraging participation and interaction through contests, storytelling, or interactive content. And plan to execute the campaign smoothly—from content creation to promotion across all channels. By thoughtfully integrating creativity into your marketing efforts, you can enhance your brand’s visibility, build lasting relationships, and stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Data analytics played a key role in understanding your audience’s needs around budgeting tools. What are your top recommendations for entrepreneurs who are just starting to explore data analytics for their business?

For entrepreneurs just beginning to explore data analytics, my top recommendation is to start with the basics: clearly define what you want to learn about your customers and set specific, measurable goals. Begin by using common tools, like Google Analytics or simple CRM software, to gather data on customer behavior, preferences, and interactions with your products or services.

Looking at the broader landscape, what are some emerging trends in digital marketing that you’re particularly excited about, and how do you see them shaping the future of entrepreneurship?

One noticeable trend is the increasing use of AI-driven analytics, which enables businesses to gain insights into customer behavior for more precise targeting and personalized marketing strategies.

What’s your biggest piece of advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs who are just starting their journey and navigating the challenges of building a brand and a business in today’s digital age?

Embrace resilience and stay true to your vision. Building a brand and a business in today’s digital age comes with challenges, but it’s crucial to remain adaptable and persistent. Define your mission and values, as these will guide every decision and help you connect authentically with your audience. Don’t be afraid to use digital tools—from social media platforms to data analytics—to amplify your reach and better understand your customers.

Thanks for sharing your knowledge and expertise. Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Never underestimate the power of your voice and vision. Building a business is a marathon, not a sprint, and every step you take—no matter how small—brings you closer to your goals. Surround yourself with a supportive community, stay curious, and remain adaptable.