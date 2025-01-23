This is an interview with Carlos Palop, CEO, UniteSync.

Carlos, can you tell us a bit about your journey in the music industry and what led you to the intersection of music, tech, and startups?

My time in the music field started over 12 years ago as a DJ and producer. This experience let me dive into creating while also looking at how technology could help spread music further. I discovered that the internet was useful not just for sharing music but also for making money. I earned income by using affiliate marketing, attracting organic visitors, and understanding how to grow music projects online. A turning point happened when I saw flaws in the old music-rights-management systems. Creators like me often had to chase after royalties or face unclear processes.

This problem made me interested in finding ways to make the music industry easier to access, clearer, and more tech-focused. This drive pushed me to help start UniteSync, a platform aimed at helping musicians and composers get unpaid royalties easily. With help from my skilled team, including CTO Filip Roskot, we mixed modern technology with the details of music publishing. Our aim is to help creators by making rights management simpler and making sure they receive all the money they have earned.

The blend of music, technology, and startups feels right to me because it combines creativity with finding solutions. It’s very fulfilling to not just innovate in this area but also to truly help artists around the world.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced early on in your career while navigating the music industry and the world of startups?

In the early stages of my career, I encountered numerous challenges while shifting from my creative role as a DJ and producer to the business and tech aspects of the music industry. The intricacies of royalties, contracts, and licensing were quite revealing, particularly given the opacity surrounding rights management.

Establishing credibility as an entrepreneur was another significant challenge, as I needed to demonstrate my capability to provide tech-driven solutions. It was crucial to find the right technical expertise, and my connection with Filip Roskot—who is now the CTO of UniteSync—marked a pivotal moment. Bootstrapping the start-up while juggling responsibilities from sales to product development was both exhausting and fulfilling. It took a lot of persistence to educate the market about unclaimed royalties and the advantages of automation, and scaling sales without a dedicated team really pushed my limits.

These experiences highlighted the importance of focus, resilience, and surrounding myself with the right people, ultimately helping to shape UniteSync into a platform that empowers creators around the world.

You mentioned approaching music releases as a campaign. What are some creative strategies you’ve used or witnessed that effectively build buzz and engagement around a new release?

One of the most thrilling strategies I’ve employed to generate excitement around a music release was organizing secret-location parties. These exclusive events created an air of mystery and anticipation, giving fans a unique opportunity to hear new tracks for the first time in a curated, intimate environment. It wasn’t just about the music; it was about creating an unforgettable moment.

To enhance the experience, I set up landing pages to collect attendee information, which helped us establish a direct connection with fans. This method allowed us to grow our audience in a meaningful way, rather than depending solely on social media algorithms. Instead of pursuing temporary online engagement, we concentrated on nurturing genuine relationships with fans through personalized communication and exclusive access.

In addition to these events, we built excitement with teaser campaigns, providing behind-the-scenes looks and snippets of unreleased tracks. We encouraged fans to pre-save new music by offering rewards like early access or exclusive content, making them feel like a vital part of the journey.

By collaborating with influencers and other artists, we broadened our reach while maintaining a strong core connection. Everything we did was focused on creating memorable, shareable moments that transformed every release into an experience—not just a song drop. This strategy fostered lasting engagement and ensured our fans were as passionate about the music as we were.

From a tech perspective, what tools or platforms have you found most valuable in managing and promoting your music or supporting other artists?

From a tech perspective, tools like Spotify for Artists and Apple Music for Artists are incredibly useful for analyzing audience data and refining release strategies. For promotion, platforms such as Mailchimp and ConvertKit are great for building direct connections with fans, while Canva and Later make it easy to create and schedule professional-looking content. Distribution services like DistroKid and TuneCore simplify the process of releasing music across various streaming platforms.

Eventbrite and private-ticketing systems help streamline the organization of live events, and tools like Make automate repetitive tasks, which saves time and boosts efficiency. Collaboration platforms like Splice and Soundtrap are also vital for remote production and creative teamwork. Together, these tools empower artists to effectively manage and promote their music.

How do you see technology changing the landscape of music publishing and distribution, and what opportunities do you see for independent artists in this evolving landscape?

Technology is fundamentally changing music publishing and distribution, making it more transparent, accessible, and efficient for independent artists. One of the most significant changes is the rise of automation and data analytics, which simplify processes like royalty collection, rights management, and audience targeting. Artists now have access to tools that were previously reserved for major labels, creating a more level playing field.

In publishing, blockchain and decentralized databases are coming to the forefront, offering greater transparency and efficiency in tracking royalties across various platforms. These innovations could help eliminate payment discrepancies and ensure that creators receive their fair share more quickly. Likewise, advancements in AI-driven tools enable artists to discover unclaimed royalties and negotiate better deals by analyzing data in ways that were not possible before.

On the distribution front, direct-to-fan platforms are flourishing, allowing artists to bypass traditional gatekeepers. Services like Bandcamp, Patreon, and fan-driven platforms empower creators to sell directly to their audience, fostering deeper connections and allowing them to keep a larger portion of their earnings. Additionally, short-form content platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts are generating viral opportunities for music discovery, enabling independent artists to reach global audiences with minimal resources.

The potential for independent artists is vast. They can harness technology to maintain control over their careers, access worldwide audiences, and monetize in various ways—from traditional royalties to NFTs, merchandise, and live streaming. The changing landscape supports more sustainable, independent careers, provided that artists remain informed and adaptable to new tools and trends.

With your experience in both startups and the music industry, what advice would you give to musicians who are considering starting their own tech company in the music space?

Concentrate on addressing a genuine problem that musicians encounter, and validate your idea early by gathering feedback from the industry. Assemble a strong team with diverse skills, particularly if you lack technical know-how, and begin with a straightforward, focused solution (MVP). Utilize your music network to build momentum, and always ensure you deliver clear, immediate value to users.

Be prepared to adapt as the industry changes, and familiarize yourself with essential business concepts like fundraising and customer acquisition. Stay engaged with the music community to grasp their needs and maintain resilience—success in both music and tech demands passion and persistence.

What are some common misconceptions about the music industry that you’ve encountered, particularly from a tech startup perspective?

From the perspective of a tech startup, one of the most common misconceptions about the music industry is that tracking and collecting royalties is straightforward. Many people think it’s an easy process, but in reality, royalties are scattered across various platforms, regions, and rights-holders. This complexity often results in unclaimed funds, necessitating innovative and precise solutions to recover them effectively.

Another myth is that social media guarantees success. While platforms like TikTok and Instagram can boost an artist’s visibility, they don’t ensure long-term growth. Genuine success comes from a combination of strategies, such as fostering direct relationships with fans through email lists or offering exclusive experiences, which build loyalty and reliability beyond the constantly shifting algorithms of social media.

Finally, there’s a belief that technology can single-handedly resolve all the music industry’s issues. While tech is indeed transformative, grasping the intricacies of publishing, licensing, and artist relationships is just as crucial. The most effective solutions are those that merge innovation with a thorough understanding of the industry’s specific challenges and requirements.

Looking ahead, what trends in music tech are you most excited about, and how do you think they will shape the future of the industry?

The future of music technology is being shaped by two major trends that are changing how artists create, earn, and engage with their fans.

AI and machine-learning are becoming essential tools for both artists and industry professionals. They assist musicians in composing and mastering tracks while also analyzing audience behavior and optimizing royalty tracking. This integration of AI is making both the creative and business aspects of the industry more efficient, allowing artists to concentrate on their art while using data-driven insights to connect with more fans and enhance their earnings.

Simultaneously, blockchain technology is transforming royalty distribution through asset tokenization. This innovation introduces transparency and efficiency to a system that has long suffered from delays and inaccuracies. By tokenizing music assets, artists and rights holders can ensure they receive fair and timely payments, with every play monitored and recorded in real-time.

Direct-to-fan platforms are further enhancing these advancements by providing artists with unprecedented control. These platforms cut out the middlemen, enabling creators to offer exclusive content, experiences, and merchandise directly to their audience. The outcome? A stronger, more genuine connection with fans and a reliable revenue stream for artists.

These trends are paving the way for a future where independent artists can flourish, blending creativity, fairness, and fan loyalty in unprecedented ways.

If you could give one piece of advice to aspiring musicians or music tech entrepreneurs, what would it be?

If I could offer one piece of advice to aspiring musicians or music tech entrepreneurs, it would be this: prioritize building genuine connections—whether with fans, collaborators, or the industry at large. For musicians, this means engaging with your audience on a deeper level, going beyond just social media posts or performances.

Establish a direct relationship with your fans through channels like email lists or exclusive experiences, and always emphasize authenticity—it’s what keeps people invested in your journey. For music tech entrepreneurs, connection involves understanding the true needs of the artists and stakeholders you aim to serve. Take the time to listen, learn, and validate your ideas before jumping in.

The most successful innovations arise from addressing real pain points while fostering trust and collaboration. Whether you’re creating music or launching a start-up, meaningful relationships will be the cornerstone of your success.

Thanks for sharing your knowledge and expertise. Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Entrepreneurship isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about having the courage to ask the right questions and the resilience to chase solutions.