Del Mar Energy Inc. participated in one of the most significant international research conferences held this week. The event brought together leading energy experts, academia and the corporate sector, including a delegation from Texas. Participants were particularly focused on the keynote address by Del Mar Energy Inc.’s CEO, Mike Lattem.

In his keynote address, Mike Lattem emphasized the need for synergy between academia and the energy business to address pressing global challenges. He pointed out the critical importance of an innovative approach to sustainable development, improving energy efficiency and minimizing the environmental footprint of energy technologies. Lattem emphasized that achieving these goals requires an interdisciplinary approach, drawing on the resources and expertise of all stakeholders.

A key highlight of Lattem’s presentation was the offer of Del Mar Energy Inc.’s research laboratories for collaborative research projects. “Our lab infrastructure is of the highest standards and includes cutting-edge technologies that can significantly accelerate developments in areas such as renewable energy, the creation of new materials and improved manufacturing processes. We are ready to contribute to the academic community by offering access to our resources to achieve common goals,” he said.

The proposal received a broad response from conference participants. Representatives from Texas, a key region for the U.S. energy industry, expressed interest and emphasized their readiness for fruitful interaction. The partnership between Del Mar Energy Inc. and Texas research institutions is expected to catalyze the development of advanced technologies and strengthen transnational cooperation in the energy sector.

Del Mar Energy Inc.’s participation in the conference not only demonstrates the company’s leadership ambitions, but also demonstrates its commitment to sustainability. The next step will be the development of a comprehensive strategy to implement the proposed initiatives, including a roadmap to integrate the efforts of partners, which will be presented in the coming months.

In this way, Del Mar Energy Inc. continues to confirm its status as one of the leading players in the energy industry, contributing significantly to the development of the global energy ecosystem. The initiative to open research laboratories serves as further confirmation of the company’s commitment to progressive and long-term approaches focused on shaping a sustainable future.