Intelligent Toilet Purchase Full Strategy: Leading the Future of the New Style of Bathroom

In today’s ever-improving technology smart toilets are no longer just a simple upgrade to our bathroom space. Smart toilets have become an import part of enhancing the quality of life in our homes. It combine a number of advanced technology to help redefine our daily toilet experience with never before seen standard of convenience, comfort and health. However, in the face of a wide range of brands and models on the market, how do we pick a smart toilet that meets our personal needs and is cost-effective. This becomes the focus of consumer attention.

Smart Toilet: Beyond Tradition, Leading the Way

The core advantage of smart toilet lies in its comprehensive hygiene, health and comfort beyond the traditional toilet. Through intelligent flushing system, heated seat, automatic deodorization and other functions, smart toilet not only reduces the risk of bacterial transmission, but also provides users with a more warm and comfortable toilet environment. At the same time, its energy-saving and environmentally friendly design concept is also in line with modern families’ pursuit of green living.

Smart Toilet vs. Ordinary Toilet

If you have compared ordinary toilet and smart toilet, you will find that the benefits of smart toilets are huge. In terms of hygiene, the smart rinse function effectively replaces traditional hand paper wiping. It effective reduces the chance of bacterial contact. However, the functions of seat ring heating and automatic deodorization further improve the comfort and hygiene level of use. In addition, the intelligent toilet also has a variety of personalized settings. For example, water temperature adjustment, flushing mode selection. It can meet the differentiated needs of different users. However, ordinary toilet are equally capable of meeting people’s daily needs and are a cost-effective choice.

Hygiene and cleanliness: Smart toilets are equipped with a flushing function that replaces the traditional hand-paper wiping method. This feature reduce the user’s exposure to bacteria. It also provide user with a more hygienic way of cleaning.

Comfortable and warm seat: The seat of the smart toilet can be automatically heated to a comfortable temperature for the human body. Most of them can provide multi-speed temperature adjustment. So that only toilet can adapt to different users’ needs and weather changes. Especially in winter this feature becomes very reliable.

Self-cleaning, deodorizing and UV sterilization: the spray bar of the smart toilet is automatically cleaned before use. It also activates the UV sterilization function after use. It ensures that the user is clean and hygienic every time they use it. In addition, the smart deodorizing function can effectively remove bathroom odors.

PROMOTE BLOOD CIRCULATION: The flushing function and drying function of the smart toilet can stimulate the capillaries and promote blood circulation. Long-term use help prevent hemorrhoids and other diseases.

Safety protection system: intelligent toilet is equipped with safety protection system considering the safety of electricity use. For example, leakage protection, etc., to ensure the safety of the user .

Electrical control system: the electrical control system of intelligent toilet includes power control switch, indicator signal, and wash function control. It provides convenient operation and comfortable using experience.

Differentiating the Smart Toilet Experience at Different Price Points

Smart toilet on the market have a wide span of prices, ranging from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars. The difference in their prices is mainly in features, materials, brands and technology. Higher priced smart toilets are often equipped with more advanced features. For example, automatic flap, multiple flushing modes, night lighting, remote control operation, etc.. At the same time they will use higher quality materials and more advanced technology to provide users with a more superior experience. Lower-priced smart toilets on the other hand, may only have basic flushing and drying functions.

Rational choice of practical and useless functions

In the purchase of intelligent toilet, consumers should rationally look at the functions, to avoid the blind pursuit of “high” and ignore the actual needs. Seat heating, warm water flushing, warm air drying and other practical functions, can significantly enhance the convenience and comfort; and automatic flap, music playback and other functions may be considered “chicken ribs”, should be based on personal preferences and actual needs to choose.

Cost-effective smart toilet recommendations

HOROW T05: This HOROW smart toilet adopts the design concept of opening and closing the lid automatically, thus reducing the number of times we have to bend over. The left and right timing heating and automatic deodorizing functions allow us to enjoy the warmth in the cold winter without the odor. The multi-function remote control can operate 4 flushing modes and 4 water temperature adjustment modes, matching almost everyone’s usage habits. The functions of the one-piece elongated smart toilet greatly enhance the convenience and hygiene of our daily life.

HOROW T10: The T10 self-cleaning smart toilet’s minimalist style and quick installation ensures that it is accessible to most people.4 flushing options (automatic, power-off, foot-feeling, and manually controlled flushing) provide different choices for different environments.The 4-stage adjustable heated seat provides different temperatures for enjoyment. Pre-moistening function before use makes cleaning the bowl easier.

HOROW T16: Having a bidet toilet with a heated seat is a treat in cold weather.The HOROW T16 has built-in instant hot water technology and a 4-stage adjustable seat profile that instantly turns cold water into warm water for downy warmth on your bottom! Dual flushing (1-1.27 GPF) is accomplished with a foot sensor or push button.

HOROW T30 ：The HOROW T30 Smart Toilet is a product combine modern design with environmental protection function. HOROW T30 provide a non-electric bidet toilet seat that can bring you a luxurious and hygienic experience. This intelligent toilet comes with a 12 inch, in design making it easy to install in any bathroom due, to its compact nature. Non-electric bidet seat provides adjustable water pressure. No electricity is required to provide comfort. Soft seat and cover protect against slamming. And the easy-to-clean design ensures long-lasting durability. These points make the T30 a smart, sustainable choice for any home.

Overall smart toilet is gradually changing our lifestyle with its unique charm and excellent performance. In this era of pursuing health, comfort and convenience, choosing a smart toilet that suits your needs is undoubtedly a caring thing to do for yourself and your family. No matter what your budget is, there is always a smart toilet that can meet your needs and make your life better.