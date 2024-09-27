Inspiring Stories: How André Vaz is Changing the World of Children’s Content

André Vaz, co-founder and CEO of Totoy, is making a significant impact in the world of children’s media. Totoy is an American children’s media company and a multi-channel network that produces and distributes high-quality audio and video content for kids. Since its founding in 2015, Vaz’s vision has propelled Totoy to the forefront of the industry, creating a diverse array of educational and entertaining content for young audiences. Under his leadership, the company has developed a series of successful productions that blend fun with meaningful lessons, shaping a new era in children’s programming.

Launched in New York, Totoy now operates out of Orlando, Florida. With a focus on high-quality 3D animation and storytelling, the company quickly made its mark on the global stage. Its series, available on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, include: José Totoy (2021), Sara (2022), Learning and Singing with Totoy (2019-2020), and Música Para Todos (2020). Totoy’s content reaches over 150 countries and is available in 24 languages, reflecting its international appeal and the universal relevance of its themes.

The success of Totoy stems from its commitment to blending education with entertainment. The flagship series, José Totoy (formerly José Comelon), is celebrated for its engaging storytelling and educational value. Since its debut on Netflix Latin America in June 2022, it has become a global sensation, topping charts and receiving acclaim for its positive messages about healthy lifestyles, environmental respect, and social skills.

In addition to José Totoy, the lineup includes Sara (2022), which won Best Series at the International Children’s Film Festival in Wales, and Learning and Singing with Totoy (2019–2020), which teaches Brazilian Sign Language through musical content, enhancing communication skills from an early age. Música Para Todos (2020) introduces children to various music genres, fostering a love for music through interactive learning.

André Vaz’s leadership has set new standards in children’s media, establishing Totoy as a leader in blending entertainment with education. The diverse series reflect a vision of creating content that is both enjoyable and impactful. As Totoy continues to expand its reach and influence, its founder remains a central figure in shaping the future of children’s programming, proving that storytelling can be a powerful tool for learning and growth.