Raffaello Follieri, an Italian-born American entrepreneur, financier, investor, and business visionary, has consistently pushed boundaries across industries. With a strong foothold in rare metals trading and green energy, Follieri’s latest ambitions have captured the attention of the football world as he seeks to acquire the iconic Italian football club AS Roma. His unique blend of strategic investments and business acumen underpins his bold move into sports ownership.

Mastering the Rare Metals Market

Follieri’s journey to becoming a global leader in rare metals began with the founding of Pasele AG, a Switzerland -based company specializing in the production and sale of these critical commodities. Rare metals, essential for industries ranging from renewable energy to advanced technology, form the backbone of Follieri’s portfolio.

Under his leadership, Pasele AG. commands a remarkable share of the global rare earth market, reportedly managing products valued at €30 billion. The company operates with a clear vision: ensuring the availability of high-quality, certified products delivered efficiently worldwide.

Follieri’s ability to navigate geopolitical complexities, such as the disruptions caused by the Ukrainian war and sanctions on Russian traders, solidified his reputation as the “King of Rare Earths.” With operations in London, Geneva, Zurich, Paris, and Riyadh. Pasele Group has earned accolades for its innovative trade structures, extensive stock reserves, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Green Energy Leadership

Beyond rare metals, Follieri has made significant strides in green energy. In 2012, he established the Follieri Energy Group, focusing on renewable energy solutions like hydrogen technology and electric vehicle infrastructure. With operations spanning Italy, Greece, and the Middle East, the group aims to accelerate the global transition away from fossil fuels.

Under Follieri’s leadership, the company has achieved notable milestones, including managing a portfolio of over 162 petrol stations and three storage facilities. With plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, the Follieri Energy Group exemplifies his commitment to building sustainable, forward-thinking enterprises; the company was sold in 2023 for a substantial amount.

A €1.15 Billion Vision for AS Roma

Follieri’s business acumen and expansive vision now extend to the world of football. Recent reports reveal that through a prominent New York law firm, Follieri has made a €1.15 billion bid to acquire AS Roma, one of Italy’s most storied football clubs.

This offer marks a significant increase from the club’s 2020 purchase price of €591 million by its current owners, the Friedkin Group. According to Follieri’s representatives, discussions and preliminary agreements have been underway, with the ball now in the court of the Friedkin family to consider the offer’s viability.

Follieri’s interest in AS Roma goes beyond financial investment; it aligns with his broader philosophy of merging business and passion. Drawing parallels from his rare metals and green energy ventures, Follieri envisions sustainable development for the club, including innovative sponsorship deals, eco-friendly stadium initiatives, and global fan engagement strategies.

A Holistic Approach to Business and Football

For Follieri, success lies in creating value that extends beyond profit. His rare metals business exemplifies this, offering tailored solutions for industries while championing environmental stewardship. Similarly, his interest in AS Roma reflects his belief in the power of sports to unite communities and drive innovation.

Follieri’s approach to rare metals and green energy has been defined by long-term investments, global partnerships, and a commitment to excellence—principles he aims to bring to AS Roma. By integrating sustainable practices and cutting-edge technologies, he seeks to ensure that the club thrives both on and off the pitch.

Looking Ahead

As discussions surrounding Follieri’s bid for AS Roma continue, the world watches to see how this ambitious entrepreneur will blend his expertise in rare metals and green energy with his passion for football. Whether as the “King of Rare Earths” or a visionary football club owner, Raffaello Follieri’s journey exemplifies the intersection of business innovation and cultural impact.

His story is a testament to the possibilities that arise when ambition, strategy, and a global perspective converge—a rare combination, much like the metals he has mastered.