Insights and details on Bajaj Housing Finance’s IPO

The Bajaj Housing Finance IPO is scheduled to open on September 9, 2024. This IPO presents an opportunity to participate in the growth of this leading housing finance company. With a price band of ₹66 to ₹70 per share, the IPO aims to strengthen Bajaj Housing Finance’s capital base to support its expansion and lending capabilities. This blog provides an overview of the IPO details, objectives, and critical strengths of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.

Company Background: Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Established in 2008, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a non-deposit-taking Housing Finance Company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) since 2015. As a part of the Bajaj Group, it launched its mortgage loan products in 2018, offering solutions for home purchases, renovations, and commercial spaces.

Its product range includes Home Loans, Loan Against Property (LAP), rent concessions and developer finance. Currently serving 308,693 active customers as of March 31, 2024, with a majority of 81.7% being Home Loan borrowers, the company operates across twenty states and three union territories through its network of 215 branches as well as six loan review centres and seven processing centres.

Objectives of the IPO

IPO proceeds will be used to strengthen the company’s financial position and to augment its capital base to support future business growth.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited IPO Details

IPO Dates

The Bajaj Housing Finance IPO will be open for subscription from September 9, 2024, to September 11, 2024.

Price Band and Face Value

Each share carries a face value of ₹10, with a price band set between ₹66 to ₹70 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 214 shares.

Issue Size

The IPO comprises a total issue size of 937,142,858 shares to raise to ₹6,560 crore. This includes:

Fresh issue: 508,571,429 shares, which amounts to ₹3,560 crore.

Offer for sale (OFS): 428,571,429 shares valued at ₹3,000 crore.

Issue Type

This Book Built Issue IPO allows you to bid within the given price band.

Listing and Shareholding

Post-subscription, the shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. The company’s pre-issue shareholding stands at 7.82 billion shares, which will rise to 8.33 billion shares post-issue.

Key Strengths of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Strong Financial Performance: Bajaj Housing Finance has demonstrated robust financial growth in recent years. Between FY23 and FY24, the company saw a 34% increase in revenue and a 38% rise in profit after tax (PAT). The company’s total assets grew to ₹88,538.83 crore by June 30, 2024, which shows steady expansion. Its assets under management (AUM) increased at a 30.9% CAGR between FY22 and FY24, reaching ₹91,370.40 crore by the end of FY24, with a further increase to ₹97,071.33 crore in Q1 FY25.

Diverse Product Portfolio: Bajaj Housing Finance offers a variety of financial products, including Loan Against Property (LAP), developer finance, and lease rental discounting. As of June 30, 2024, LAP accounted for 10% of AUM, developer finance loans for 11.2%, and lease rental discounting for 19.5%.

Expanding Offerings and Low NPAs: In December 2023, Bajaj Housing Finance expanded its offerings by becoming an IRDAI-registered corporate agent to add insurance products. Furthermore, the company has maintained strong asset quality, with net NPAs at just 0.11% as of June 30, 2024.

