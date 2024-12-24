The RedTeam platform will play a crucial role in incentivizing sharp ethical hackers through Bittensor’s TAO token.

Through the RedTeam Subnet platform, Innerworks guarantees its clients real-time updates on cybersecurity advancement.

The Innerworks platform has managed to achieve more than 98 percent Bot detection rate with over 1000 data analyzed and over 1 million identities authenticated.

Innerworks , a leader in making online spaces more user-friendly through fraud-resistance mechanisms, announced a strategic partnership with Bittensor (TAO), a top-tier Layer One (L1) block focused on the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, to launch RedTeam , a decentralized project geared towards enhancing cybersecurity innovation through incentivizing white hat hackers to solve programmable challenges.

The launch of the RedTeam subnet platform will attract more global developers seeking to capitalize on their skills via ethical hacking. Furthermore, Bittensor will enable decentralized reward systems that involve the TAO token, a mid-cap altcoin with a fully diluted valuation of about $10.3 billion and a 24-hour average trading volume of nearly $200 million at the time of this writing.

“RedTeam Subnet will turbocharge the creation of market-leading cybersecurity tools by harnessing the collective intelligence of ethical hackers. By incentivizing developers, Red Team Subnet will accelerate the creation of market-leading cybersecurity tools that can then be immediately adopted in the real world,” Oli Q, Innerworks Founder, noted .

Inner Workings of the RedTeam Subnet Platform

According to the whitepaper for the RedTeam subnet platform, highly competitive individuals will work together with network validators to ensure the best solutions for security products. The RedTeam Subnet platform operates on a decentralized modular architecture involving miners, validators, and subnet owners.

As for miners, anyone can register with the RedTeam Subnet platform to submit solutions to given programming challenges, in competition for rewards in TAO tokens.

Notably, the RedTeam Subnet platform users can seamlessly remove or add programming challenges. Furthermore, the RedTeam Platform uses a modular structure that is flexible to even allow the adjustment of reward pools.

The emission pools for the RedTeam Subnet Platform involve the allocation of a given reward for a certain solution for the issues programming challenge.

Global enterprises can post cybersecurity bounties and receive real-time updates from potential modern threats, which cannot be solved through traditional means.

Meanwhile, validators need to run a GPU with at least 24 GB vRAM and have the necessary capabilities to run Large Language Models (LLMs). Miners, on the other hand, can submit their solutions using normal CPU servers, depending on the programming challenge.

Market Impact

The launch of the RedTeam Subnet platform will have a long-lasting impact on the global markets and the involved projects Innerworks and Bittensor (TAO). On the top list, the RedTeam Subnet platform will solve global unemployment to highly skilled individuals focused on ethical hackers.

As for the Innerworks company, the capabilities of detecting bots will significantly improve and help global enterprises solve sophisticated cyberattacks. Moreover, the Innerworks team helps entrepreneurs receive marketing feedback from real human members and not from a manipulated user base through bot farming.

With the custom not detection report, Innerworks has managed to attract global customers including Avalanche (AVAX), Cronos Labs, and Draper Startup House, among others.

As for the Bittensor, the strategic launch of the RedTeam subnet platform enhances the adoption of its TAO native coin to mainstream users. The veteran Polychain Capital-backed blockchain project will attract more organic users amid the ongoing mainstream adoption of digital assets and web3 protocols catalyzed by institutional investors.