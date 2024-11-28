INLEO and Dash Partner for Seamless Social Media Cryptocurrency Earnings

In a groundbreaking partnership between three blockchain projects, INLEO, a premier microblogging social media platform built on the Hive blockchain, has announced a strategic partnership with Dash and Maya Protocol. This integration allows users to earn Dash directly from their social media activities on the INLEO platform, which then can be used to buy real goods and services around the world.

The collaboration between INLEO, Dash, Hive, and Maya Protocol exemplifies a synergy between three separate blockchains to provide the ultimate decentralized social media and earning experience. With this integration, users can now sign up and log in using a Dash wallet, and earn in Dash for their posts and upvotes of other users’ content, and offer exclusive paid content subscriptions. This direct earning mechanism is facilitated by the Hive blockchain’s creator reward system, and automatic payouts in Dash are facilitated through a sophisticated token swapping process involving LeoDEX and Maya Protocol.

Khal, founder and CEO of INLEO, said:

“This integration is a significant step towards our goal of creating a self-sustaining ecosystem where creators are directly rewarded for their contributions without intermediaries.”

Enabling Underserved Users to Earn Digital Cash

This partnership redefines the content creation landscape by enabling creators and users to earn digital cash that they can spend on real goods and services, including utility bills, in many countries. Users in developing countries and the unbanked and underbanked, traditionally excluded from mainstream social media and content monetization platforms, now have the opportunity to earn from content they create.

Joël Valenzuela, head of marketing and business development for Dash, said:

“We’ve spent a decade building the perfect digital cash to empower users everywhere with a money and payments system that’s affordable, private, secure, instant, and can actually be spent on real goods and services. The next step is actually getting it into the hands of users, and the INLEO partnership offers a fantastic way to earn Dash. We’re excited to see what a partnership with INLEO can do to help users maximize their personal sovereignty by truly owning their own money and data.”

The revenue model leverages Hive’s block reward system, where part of the newly minted coins goes to content creators and curators, as well as rewards from the platform’s native LEO token. Users create various forms of content like short posts, images, long-form articles, and videos, each earning them rewards. The earnings in Hive Dollars (HBD) and LEO tokens are automatically converted into Dash via LeoDEX, which leverages the Maya Protocol to directly deposit Dash into users’ wallets.

Aaluxx, founder of the Maya Protocol, said:

“Our protocol’s ability to facilitate these cross-chain transactions seamlessly shows its strength in building interconnected financial ecosystems.”

Signing Up to INLEO

Users can join INLEO by visiting https://inleo.io/signup, choosing the Keystore option, and securing their wallet with a recovery phrase and password. This wallet integration extends its utility across various DeFi applications within the Maya Protocol ecosystem. The user then selects the Dash theme, and will automatically receive payouts in Dash directly to their wallet.

About INLEO:

INLEO is a pioneering social media platform on the Hive blockchain, focusing on user-owned content and decentralized monetization.

About Dash:

Dash is a digital cash system designed for fast, secure, and private transactions and instant access to decentralized data, enhancing financial freedom.

About Hive:

Hive is a decentralized blockchain designed for storing social, financial, and gaming data, emphasizing user control and community governance at the app layer.

About Maya Protocol:

Maya Protocol is a decentralized liquidity protocol that enables native swaps across different blockchains, promoting interoperability and user autonomy in the DeFi space

