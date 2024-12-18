InitVerse Launches INIChain with the World’s first TFHE-Based EVM

[Singapore, Dec. 2024] InitVerse has officially launched the upgraded version of INIChain, introducing TfhEVM—the world’s first blockchain innovation that seamlessly combines Fast Fully Homomorphic Encryption based on the Torus (TFHE) with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. TfhEVM enables encrypted data computation directly on-chain, a breakthrough that ensures sensitive data can be processed securely while maintaining blockchain transparency and performance. As a privacy-first blockchain infrastructure, INIChain sets a new benchmark for decentralized applications, addressing critical challenges in data security without compromising efficiency or scalability. This pioneering fusion of TFHE and EVM marks a major step forward in blockchain technology, paving the way for a more secure and privacy-focused ecosystem.

How INIChain Solves Blockchain’s Privacy Challenges

Blockchain’s transparency has long been a double-edged sword. While essential for trust-building, it often leaves sensitive data vulnerable, posing significant challenges for industries like AI that rely on large datasets. As Web3 enters mainstream adoption, the demand for robust privacy solutions is not only a user expectation but increasingly a regulatory requirement. INIChain, powered by TfhEVM, bridges this gap by enabling encrypted computations directly on-chain, ensuring sensitive information remains secure throughout its lifecycle while maintaining blockchain transparency.

“TfhEVM is not just a technological achievement; it’s the foundation of a more secure and inclusive Web3 ecosystem,” said Nicolas, COO at InitVerse. “With INIChain, we’re introducing a blockchain solution that empowers developers to build privacy-preserving applications that are scalable, efficient, and aligned with the needs of modern users.”

INIChain’s Enterprise-Grade Privacy and Scalability

INIChain’s robust architecture positions it as a leader in enterprise-grade blockchain solutions. TfhEVM enables computation on encrypted data, ensuring complete privacy and security. Its EVM compatibility allows developers to migrate or adapt existing Ethereum-based applications seamlessly. Supporting TfhEVM is the Dual Dynamic Adjustment (DDA) mechanism, which dynamically allocates resources and adjusts block validation complexity based on privacy requirements and network load. This ensures scalability, decentralization, and performance even in high-demand scenarios. Complementing these features is the proprietary VersaHash algorithm, which enhances transaction processing speed while minimizing gas costs without compromising security.

The INIChain ecosystem simplifies blockchain accessibility for developers and enterprises. By integrating a low-code SaaS platform, InitVerse allows rapid development and deployment of decentralized applications, reducing costs and accelerating time-to-market. With TfhEVM and DDA, developers can configure applications to meet specific privacy requirements, balancing performance and confidentiality seamlessly.

INIChain’s transformative potential is evident in its real-world applications. By enabling secure computation on encrypted data, it ensures sensitive datasets—such as user geographic information or proprietary model inputs—remain protected. In the AI sector, the platform facilitates privacy-preserving machine learning and algorithm training without exposing raw data. Similarly, DeFi can leverage INIChain for secure credit scoring, safeguarding financial histories while building trust.

With the official launch of INIChain new testnet, InitVerse is inviting developers, enterprises, and blockchain enthusiasts to join its ecosystem. This pioneering platform sets a new standard for blockchain privacy and scalability, paving the way for secure, innovative decentralized applications.

For more information, visit https://genesis-testnet.inichain.com or contact business@inichain.com

